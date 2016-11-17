10 GIFs in honor of the first snowfall of 2016

Christmas music may have been playing long before Halloween was on studentsâ€™ radars and Thanksgiving Break might be completely forgotten in light of registration anxiety, but the first snowfall of the year in Logan, Utah is an event held almost sacred to students.



When you realize that little splash of a dewdrop you felt on your head wasnâ€™t rain this time â€¦ but actual snow. Breaking out the winter coats and fashion likeâ€¦ That one person who wears 2 pairs of underwear, a t-shirt, a sweater, a cardigan, a hoodie, a raincoat, a ski mask, 3 pairs of socks and a blanket That one person that obviously didnâ€™t look at the weather forecast and probably just moved from Arizona. The best excuse to find a cuddle buddy That one person that might as well be Frosty the Snowman they love the snow so much The only reason people stay in Utah during the winter The people that hate snow so much their scowls are frozen to their faces The beauty of living in an apartment complex with no parking coverage. How you see all the couples that celebrate Christmas together

