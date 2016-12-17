12 Days of Christmas: Freedom has never felt so sweet

Finals are over and you’re alive. Congratulations! Even if your brain has been impacted for the worse by these past few weeks, this is an accomplishment worth celebrating.

 

A good way to start the break is extravagant, unreasonable binge-eating.

Followed by extravagant, unreasonable Netflix binge-watching.

 

Then sleeping for two days.

 

When you get done hibernating, the natural next step is to do an activity. You know that thing you love that stress made you forget existed? Do that thing.

 

Buy a bath bomb as dark as your soul that day you had three finals in a row. Take a relaxing soak.

 

And whatever you do, do not stop actively ignoring the fact that you get to do it all over again as soon as that new year rolls around.

