12 Days of Christmas: Holiday cheer through music

day-8

Editor’s Note: “The best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” – Buddy the Elf

 

Like the holiday itself, the variety of Christmas music out there is a conglomerate of cultures, traditions and perceptions.

However, Christmas at its core is a rather specific holiday focused on the birth of Jesus Christ. Sure it’s been commercialized and changed over the years because of its widespread popularity, but those changes are only surface-level. Like the lights or the ornaments on a tree, they decorate but are not the tree itself. This playlist reflects that idea: though there are many styles, artists and genres here, these songs (mostly) embody the true spirit of Christmas.

Best overall

The Magic of Christmas – Nat King Cole

 

Best Indie-folk

The Oh Hellos Family Christmas Album – The Oh Hellos

Best Rock

Christmas Eve and Other Stories – Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Most annoying

Wonderful Christmastime – Paul McCartney

Best new Christmas album

Behold – Lauren Daigle

Best Jazz

A Charlie Brown Christmas – Vince Guaraldi Trio

An Oscar Peterson Christmas – Oscar Peterson

Best songs list

Good King Wencelas – Traditional

The Holly and the Ivy – Traditional

Still, Still, Still – Traditional

Main Title from Home Alone soundtrack – John Williams

The Nutcracker – Pyotr Tchaikovsky

The Nutcracker Suite – Brian Setzer Orchestra

Wexford Carol – Traditional

Bring A Torch, Jeannette, Isabella – Traditional (Check out Mannheim Steamroller’s version)

Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree – Traditional

A Holly Jolly Christmas – Burl Ives

Sleigh Ride – Ella Fitzgerald

White Christmas – Bing Crosby

It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas – Bing Crosby

I’ll Be Home For Christmas – Bing Crosby

Snow – Bing Crosby, Peggy Lee, Danny Kaye, Trudy Stevens

White Christmas – The Drifters

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas – Hugh Martin, Ralph, Mel Torme

St. Stephen’s Day Murders – The Chieftains, Elvis Costello

 

— mikeburnham3@gmail.com

Categories
AllReviewsStudent LifeStudent Life
Tagged
12 Days of ChristmasaggiesBah HummbugChristmasChristmas MusicHoliday MusicHolidaysmusicstudent lifeUSU

There are no comments

Add yours

Events Calendar

USU Classifieds

Loading Recent Classifieds...

Twitter

Archives

Back to Top