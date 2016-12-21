12 Days of Christmas: Holiday cheer through music

Editor’s Note: “The best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.” – Buddy the Elf
Like the holiday itself, the variety of Christmas music out there is a conglomerate of cultures, traditions and perceptions.
However, Christmas at its core is a rather specific holiday focused on the birth of Jesus Christ. Sure it’s been commercialized and changed over the years because of its widespread popularity, but those changes are only surface-level. Like the lights or the ornaments on a tree, they decorate but are not the tree itself. This playlist reflects that idea: though there are many styles, artists and genres here, these songs (mostly) embody the true spirit of Christmas.
Best overall
The Magic of Christmas – Nat King Cole
Best Indie-folk
The Oh Hellos Family Christmas Album – The Oh Hellos
Best Rock
Christmas Eve and Other Stories – Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Most annoying
Wonderful Christmastime – Paul McCartney
Best new Christmas album
Behold – Lauren Daigle
Best Jazz
A Charlie Brown Christmas – Vince Guaraldi Trio
An Oscar Peterson Christmas – Oscar Peterson
Best songs list
Good King Wencelas – Traditional
The Holly and the Ivy – Traditional
Still, Still, Still – Traditional
Main Title from Home Alone soundtrack – John Williams
The Nutcracker – Pyotr Tchaikovsky
The Nutcracker Suite – Brian Setzer Orchestra
Wexford Carol – Traditional
Bring A Torch, Jeannette, Isabella – Traditional (Check out Mannheim Steamroller’s version)
Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree – Traditional
A Holly Jolly Christmas – Burl Ives
Sleigh Ride – Ella Fitzgerald
White Christmas – Bing Crosby
It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas – Bing Crosby
I’ll Be Home For Christmas – Bing Crosby
Snow – Bing Crosby, Peggy Lee, Danny Kaye, Trudy Stevens
White Christmas – The Drifters
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas – Hugh Martin, Ralph, Mel Torme
St. Stephen’s Day Murders – The Chieftains, Elvis Costello
