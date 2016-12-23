12 Days of Christmas: Last minute Christmas shopping

Final paychecks of the year have been cashed in and tuition fees have been paid, yet the blanket under your Christmas tree still lies bare and cold. Don’t be the laughing stock at the Christmas dinner party because you only had time to wrap up the white elephant gifts from all the ugly sweater Christmas parties you attended.

Here’s a list of suggestions to make sure you’re not online-shopping on Christmas Eve and leaving an I-O-U under the tree.

Don’t Freak Out

Christmas Eve is not the time to be running around like it’s 2 minutes before the doors for Black Friday sales are opened. Remember that you still have time to get a great gift, even under 24 hours.

Spend Smart

With only two days before Christmas, spending money is scarce and Walmart shopping shelves have been picked clean. Buy small and simple gifts that mean a lot but won’t cost a lot. Delicately wrapped chocolates paired with different flavored popcorn bags are a tasty present. If you’re going for something less edible, purchase some headphones with an iTunes gift card. People will feel immensely valued and they’ll never know it barely put a dent in your bank account.

Make It

During Christmastime, poor college students aren’t the greatest source for receiving the coolest or newest gadgets on the market. Keep it more personal by buying craft supplies to make your gifts. Hand-woven stockings, watercolor paintings or an acoustic winter song will be special and unique to the receiver.

Bake It

Christmas cookies and goodies are a perfect treat and they only take time and love. Gather up the family recipes from Food Network and bake away. If baking isn’t your thing, cooking up a casserole or a honey-glazed ham for the family next door will be heartwarming and perfect for the holidays.

The Spirit of Christmas

It’s the season of giving so what better gift to give than service? Walk the neighbor’s dog, shovel your friend’s driveway or help your mom wrap all the other presents for all the other kids at home. Service is appreciated year-round and will mean so much more in the end.

Your tree can be 10 feet tall and surrounded by a moat of presents, or you might only be able to gather around an electric fireplace eating mac n’ cheese for your Christmas dinner. As long as the gifts you give are from the heart, Christmas will be a holiday worth celebrating.

