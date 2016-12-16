12 Days of Christmas: What to do over the break

With the semester finally wrapping up, most Aggies are getting packed to head home after a stressful week of final exams. However, not everyone is able to head home for the holidays. If you are staying in Cache Valley for the break, have no fear! There are plenty of festive activities that you’re able to enjoy at your home away from home.

One fun way to enjoy your break from school is to grab some friends who may also be in the valley for the break, and head to the Eccles Ice Center to go ice skating. Whether you’re a novice or nearly a pro, it’s a cheap, fun winter activity that all can enjoy. Get online and check the calendar before you go to make sure it’s open to the public.

The Logan Public Library will be holding a movie night the first Monday of break. They will be showing “Far From the Madding Crowd” at 6:30 p.m. The move is completely free and popcorn is provided for all. So if you find yourself without something to do on the evening of the 19th, go watch a movie with some of the other Cache Valley residents.

Do you love to ski or snowboard? Well then you’re in luck if you’re staying in Cache Valley for the break. Cherry Peak Ski Resort and Beaver Mountain Ski Resort are the two closest ski resorts to Cache Valley. Both resorts offer discounts to those with a student I.D. Beaver opened on the 15th and Cherry Peak will be opening soon. So if you can’t wait to get out on the lift, head up in the mountains over break to enjoy the slopes.

The Hardware Elk Ranch hosts sleigh rides each Christmas season that allow people to see wild, Rocky Mountain elk up close and personal, which is not an experience that you can have everyday. Although it is a bit of a drive to get to the ranch, it will be worth every mile as you get the chance to enjoy the outdoors on a horse-drawn sleigh. Tickets start at only $5, so it’s an affordable and fun activity for everyone.

Is it snowing in Cache Valley? Grab your coats, a sled and some fellow Aggies who have stayed in Logan and head over to Old Main Hill for some sledding! There’re a few trees you’ll have to watch out for but there isn’t a hill more perfect in Cache Valley for a fun afternoon. With a beautiful view and some brand new snow, you’ll be sure to have a fantastic time and make some awesome memories. Just make sure you stop before you hit the road at the bottom.

There are plenty of other fun, snowy activities that can be done in your own backyard or somewhere on campus. Head outside after some freshly fallen snow to make snow angels. Build a snowman or have a snowball fight with some friends. Make an igloo or snow fort that you can camp in and retreat to for some warmth during your time outside. Or, there’s always the chance to build another giant duck on the quad! Whatever you choose, just make sure you get outside and enjoy some snow.

Looking for a romantic holiday date idea? Or do you just love looking at Christmas lights? Head down to Main Street and go for a walk around downtown Logan and the Tabernacle to enjoy the light displays. Make sure at some point during break, you take at least one night to go enjoy it.

The Logan Tabernacle has been hosting concerts all month long to help get people in the spirit of Christmas. The Christmas Concert Series ends on Sunday, December 18th so even if you haven’t made it yet, there is still a chance to catch a few more nights of music. The Westminster Bell Choirs will be performing on Friday, and there will be a Christmas Sing-Along on Saturday that is fun for the whole family. Handel’s Messiah will be put on by the Logan Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint North Stakes Sunday evening at 6 p.m. All of these concerts are free to the public so head to the Tabernacle if you love listening to live music.