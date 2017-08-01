2017 USU football schedule updated

The 2017 Utah State football schedule gained some clarity on Tuesday as kickoff times were announced for five of the games. Only the final two games of the season — a home match against Hawai’i on Nov. 18 and a road tilt against Air Force on Nov. 25 — have yet to be assigned a time. Prior to Tuesday, only the non-conference games had been scheduled.Tommy Sorenson | The Utah Statesman
THE UPDATED SCHEDULE
Sept. 1 at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Sept. 7 Idaho State, 6 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Wake Forest, 1 p.m.
Sept. 23 at San José State, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 BYU, 6 p.m.
Oct. 7 Colorado State, 2:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 Wyoming, 2:30 p.m. (Homecoming)
Oct. 21 at UNLV, 4 p.m.
Oct. 28 Boise State, 8 p.m.
Nov. 4 at New Mexico, 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 18 Hawai’i, TBA
Nov. 25 at Air Force, TBA
