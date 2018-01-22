2018-19 USUSA candidates announced

The Utah State University Student Association candidates for the 2018-19 academic year filed officially Monday afternoon.

The list of candidates and a summary of their respective duties:

President: Tasked with chairing the USUSA Executive Council, assisting in organizing the Aggie Blue Leadership Conference, sponsoring a reception for incoming USUSA officers, sitting on 21 committees and appointing five positions.

Tony Ahlstrom

Jaren Hunsaker

Levi Larsen

Brayden O’Brien

Executive Vice President: Tasked with chairing the USUSA Academic Senate, sitting as a member on the Executive Council, coordinating and planning the Dean’s Luncheon and sitting on 21 committees/councils/boards.

Allie Haas

Student Advocate Vice President: Tasked with chairing and appointing members to the Government Relations Council, sitting as a member of the Executive Council, overseeing the MyVoice program and sitting on 20 councils/committees/boards.

Samuel Jackson

Athletics and Campus Recreation vice president: Tasked with serving as a member of the USUSA Executive Council, coordinating with the spirit squad advisor to plan and facilitate road events, representing the HURD Committee, promoting student involvement in athletic events and serving on 31 committees/boards.

Josh Segobia

Bannon Greer

Student Events vice president: Tasked with serving on the USUSA Executive Council, overseeing the USUSA Blue Crew, appointing the USUSA Student Events Directors and sitting on 14 committees/boards.

Meghan Tatom

Organizations and Diversity vice president: Tasked with sitting on the Executive Council, representing students with diverse gender identities, sex identities and sexual orientation identities, as well as international and multicultural students. This officer also sits on 17 committees/boards/councils.

Chasen Robbins

Joshua Johnson

Jared Gheen

Service vice president: tasked with providing service opportunities through the Val R. Christensen Service Center, serving as a member of the USUSA Executive Council, coordinating school-wide service events and sitting on nine committees/boards/councils.

Jaxon Curtis

Jenna Stoker

Graduate Studies senator: tasked with representing the School of Graduate studies, sitting on the USUSA Academic Senate and Executive Council, acting as the president and chairperson for the Graduate Student Council, planning and organizing Mental Health Week, and sitting on 21 boards/committees/councils.

Kristin Hall

Student Alumni Association vice president: tasked with serving as a member of the USUSA Executive Council, overseeing tradition events, organizing networking events, sitting on seven committees and appointing five positions.

Daria Griffith

College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences (CAAS) senator: tasked with representing CAAS on the USUSA Academic Senate, planning CAAS week and sitting on eight committees/boards/councils.

Dexton Lake

Konner Simmons

Caine College of the Arts senator: tasked with representing CCA on the USUSA Academic Senate, planning Arts Week and sitting on 11 committees

Sierra Wise

Jon M. Huntsman School of Business senator: tasked with representing the School of Business on the USUSA Academic Senate, planning business week and sitting on 10 committees.

Reese Jensen

Courtney Aller

Cameron Pitt

Joshua Feigleson

Jordan Bell

Grant Brinkerhoff

College of Humanities and Social Sciences senator: tasked with representing CHaSS on the USUSA Academic Senate, planning CHaSS week and sitting on 10 committee

McKenna Allred

Kaden McArthur

Engineering senator: tasked with representing the College of Engineering on the USUSA Academic Senate, planning Engineering week and sitting on eight committees

Erik Olson

College of Education and Human Services senator: tasked with representing the College of Education and Human Services on the USUSA Academic Senate, planning Engineering Week and sitting on 10 committees

Deidra Thomas

College of Natural Resources senator: Tasked with representing the College of Natural Resources on the USUSA Academic Senate, planning Natural Resources Week and sitting on 12 committees

Mason Kemp

College of Science senator: Tasked with representing the College of Science on the USUSA Academic Senate, planning Science Week and sitting on 13 committees.

Lukas Lehmann

D. Jaden Turner

Abigail Longaker

