2018 USUSA finalists announced

Editor’s note: Only the positions with more than two declared candidates, or one write-in candidate and one declared candidate, were included. The rest of the primary election results can be seen outside the TSC 326. The Utah Statesman will be hosting a debate Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in the Taggart Student Center Hub.
The 2018-19 Utah State University Student Association primary candidate race closed Tuesday, and the candidates moving on to the final round are:
President
- Jaren Hunsaker lead at 1,197 votes.
- Brayden O’Brien took second place at 672 votes.
- Tony Ahlstrom did not move on.
Student advocate vice president
- Samuel Jackson won with 2,185 votes.
- 105 votes went to another candidate, though Kai Udall, the declared write-in candidate, dropped out Monday.
Organizations and diversity vice president
- Joshua Johnson won with 934 votes.
- Chasen Robbins took second place with 765 votes.
Jon M. Huntsman School of Business senator
- Courtney Aller won with 106 votes.
- Cameron Pitt took second place with 86 votes.
College of Science senator
- Abigail Longaker won with 117 votes.
- Lukas Lehman took second place with 69 votes.
Caine College of the Arts senator
- Sierra Wise won with 132 votes.
- Nathan Scott, the write-in candidate, took second place with 62 votes.
alisonberg28@gmail.com
@alison__berg
There are no commentsAdd yours