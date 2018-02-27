2018 USUSA finalists announced

Editor’s note: Only the positions with more than two declared candidates, or one write-in candidate and one declared candidate, were included. The rest of the primary election results can be seen outside the TSC 326. The Utah Statesman will be hosting a debate Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in the Taggart Student Center Hub.

The 2018-19 Utah State University Student Association primary candidate race closed Tuesday, and the candidates moving on to the final round are:

President

Jaren Hunsaker lead at 1,197 votes.

Brayden O’Brien took second place at 672 votes.

Tony Ahlstrom did not move on.

Student advocate vice president

Samuel Jackson won with 2,185 votes.

105 votes went to another candidate, though Kai Udall, the declared write-in candidate, dropped out Monday.

Organizations and diversity vice president

Joshua Johnson won with 934 votes.

Chasen Robbins took second place with 765 votes.

Jon M. Huntsman School of Business senator

Courtney Aller won with 106 votes.

Cameron Pitt took second place with 86 votes.

College of Science senator

Abigail Longaker won with 117 votes.

Lukas Lehman took second place with 69 votes.

Caine College of the Arts senator

Sierra Wise won with 132 votes.

Nathan Scott, the write-in candidate, took second place with 62 votes.

alisonberg28@gmail.com

@alison__berg