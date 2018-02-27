2018 USUSA finalists announced

Editor’s note: Only the positions with more than two declared candidates, or one write-in candidate and one declared candidate, were included. The rest of the primary election results can be seen outside the TSC 326. The Utah Statesman will be hosting a debate Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in the Taggart Student Center Hub.

The 2018-19 Utah State University Student Association primary candidate race closed Tuesday, and the candidates moving on to the final round are:

President

  • Jaren Hunsaker lead at 1,197 votes.
  • Brayden O’Brien took second place at 672 votes.
  • Tony Ahlstrom did not move on.

Student advocate vice president

  • Samuel Jackson won with 2,185 votes.
  • 105 votes went to another candidate, though Kai Udall, the declared write-in candidate, dropped out Monday.

Organizations and diversity vice president

  • Joshua Johnson won with 934 votes.
  • Chasen Robbins took second place with 765 votes.

Jon M. Huntsman School of Business senator

  • Courtney Aller won with 106 votes.
  • Cameron Pitt took second place with 86 votes.

College of Science senator

  • Abigail Longaker won with 117 votes.
  • Lukas Lehman took second place with 69 votes.

Caine College of the Arts senator

  • Sierra Wise won with 132 votes.
  • Nathan Scott, the write-in candidate, took second place with 62 votes.

