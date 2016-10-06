Your fall music playlist

Whether you’re tromping through a corn maze in the evening chill, picking vibrant leaves from the brilliant trees or cuddled in a blanket with your favorite book or significant other, fall brings out some of the nicest weather and moments of the year. It also inspires a flavor change in playlists and music libraries.

With its ardent sunlight and nippy breezes, fall deserves a music that is like a rustic streetside coffee shop: warm, but frequently interrupted by the incisive breeze from an open door. It should dance between long-sleeve and short-sleeve, hot and cold and hint an innuendo with the coming winter.

Here are the top ten fall listening suggestions from the Aggie Radio staff and yours truly. Follow Aggieradio on Spotify and search for the playlist “Songs for Fall” to listen. Do it before November 25th when the deluge of holiday cheer is upon you.

Aggie Radio album Playlist:

Dead Man’s Bones — “Dead Man’s Bones”

Angel Olsen — “Burn Your Fire For No Witness”

The Head and The Heart — “Signs of Light”

Fruit Bats — “Absolute Loser”

Morly — “Something More Holy EP”

Mason Jennings — “Boneclouds”

Radical Face — “Ghost”

Wye Oak — “Civilian”

Sufjan Stevens — “Carrie & Lowell”

Josiah & The Bonnevilles — “Cold Blood”

Song and album suggestions from yours truly:

My top fall recommendation is “Time Out” by The Dave Brubeck Quartet. No other album captures the playfulness and drama of the season so well. If you’re not into jazz, check out these other 10 suggestions from the many genres in my playlist “Fall Feels.”

My Morning Jacket — “The Waterfall” album

Frédéric Chopin — “Nocturne No.1 in B flat minor Op.9 No.1”

Emerson, Lake and Palmer — “Trilogy” album

Mumford & Sons — Any album

The Alan Parsons Project — “Tales of Mystery and Imagination” album

Kings of Leon — “Revelry”

Young the Giant — “Young the Giant” album

Common — “Be (Intro)”

The Bad Plus — “These Are The Vistas” album

Yes — “South Side of the Sky”

Check it out on Spotify for the full playlist. Also, the best Halloween playlist I’ve found belongs to Aaron Larsen. If you have Spotify check it out.

@mikeburnham31

— mikeburnham3@gmail.com