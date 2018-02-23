4 USUSA candidates are write-ins

Editor’s note: The responses were submitted via email from each write-in candidate. Responses were not edited for typos or stylistic preferences.

Four Utah State University Student Association candidates announced an untraditional campaign path– running as a write-in candidate. A write-in candidate has never won an election, and the final day to file as a write-in was Feb. 5, two weeks before the elections. The candidates’ names will not appear on ballots, but can be written in for the position they are running for.

Jordan Price- Jon M. Huntsman School of Business senator

“The day before the filing deadline for write-in candidates, it was announced that Partners in Business and Business Council will be merged next fall. Partners in Business has a culture of success that dates back 49 years. Knowing that the Business Senator elected this year would be in charge of such an important merger inspired me to run as a write-in for business senator.”

Nathan Scott, Caine College of the Arts senator

“I mainly wrote in because I didn’t know far enough in advance when the actual date to declare candidacy was and hadn’t quite decided whether I wanted to run or not. Once I found out I could still write in when I looked at the dates my decision was made. I’m running because because I love the Caine College of the Arts and being a part of it. I am impressed with all of the talent we have here and want to have the opportunity to share that talent with everyone within the university creating more collaboration between departments as well as with the entire university.”

Kai Udall, student advocate vice president

“I am running for student advocate because I feel as though I could be a good voice for the people. I enjoy talking to people about their University experience and seeing the diverse opinions that our student body has. I decided to run for Student Advocate after hearing that Sam Jackson was running unopposed. Sam is a great candidate, with great ideas. But is it really a democracy if there is only one candidate running? I hope that running for student advocate as a write in sends a message to students that they too can get involved at Utah State no matter the opposition that might face them.”

Matthew Minaga, diversity and organizations vice president

“I’m running because I want to make sure everyone at Utah State feels comfortable getting involved on campus and help all current organizations be more self-sustainable. I also want to help Fraternity and Sorority Life with their recruiting and feel like they are more understood by the student body.

I decided to run late because I wanted to make sure I could commit the time to successfully carry out all my platforms and make an impact on all the organizations and clubs on campus. I feel like I have the knowledge and experience to successfully serve as the Organizations and Diversity VP.”