68th annual Warren Miller ski movie makes its way to Logan

It’s that time of year again.

The temperatures are dropping, the mountains are capped with snow, and for the 68th consecutive year, Warren Miller Entertainment is captivating audiences across the world with another action-packed ski film.

“Line of Descent” is the latest film from the production company of legendary skier and filmmaker Warren Miller. It is set to make its way to Mount Logan Middle School on Friday and Saturday.

This year’s film, which features several iconic ski athletes along with some fresh faces, showcases world-class talent and travels to some of the most picturesque places on the planet, including the French Alps, New Zealand, British Columbia, Norway, and Montana’s Beartooth Pass.

“If we can find somewhere that’s really weird, we’re there,” said Gary Nate, the promoter of the film’s Logan showing. “We go all over the world.”

Nate, who has been involved with Warren Miller films for much of his life (including 40 years of filming and producing them) said while the people involved with making the films and the technology that they use is constantly evolving, many things remain the same.

Miller, who recently turned 93, hasn’t been directly involved with the production of the films since 2004, though his legacy lives on through each movie. He is widely considered one of the most influential skiers and filmmakers who ever lived.

“What’s unique about the whole thing is that they’re still utilizing the formula that Warren Miller came up with 68 years ago,” Nate said. “Warren came up with an idea that you put a little of everything in there. Every movie will include skiing, snowboarding, racing and comedy.”

The film, which made its on-screen debut on October 13th, is now on tour until the end of January. It will show in 39 states and seven countries.

While the movie is sure to appeal to adrenaline junkies and snow aficionados, Nate believes that even those who have never set foot in the mountains will enjoy watching it.

“I’ve never killed anyone, but occasionally I like to enjoy a murder mystery,” he joked. “It’s a fantastic movie and there’s something there for everyone.”

By continuing to bring the film back to Cache Valley year after year, Nate hopes he can can help spread joy and carry on Miller’s legacy.

“If you do what you want to do because you want to do it, you’ll do it well,” Nate said. “I just want people to have fun, and to be able to experience some of the things that I’ve been able to in my life.”

The film will show at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and at 3:00 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Mount Logan Middle School auditorium.

Tickets for all showings can be purchased at Al’s Sporting Goods in Logan, or online at als.com/warrenmiller.

