Aggie basketball’s Koby McEwen named Mountain West Preseason Co-Freshman of the Year

Freshman guard Koby McEwen, who was listed among ESPN’s top-100 and was the second highest recruit in the state of Utah last year, has been named Mountain West Preseason Co-Freshman of the Year.

McEwen is the first Aggie freshman to be named to be named MW Preseason Co-Freshman of the Year since Utah State joined the Mountain West Conference in 2013. McEwen is someone who will make an immediate impact on the court this year and is possibly the best recruit the Aggies have ever had.

“Koby was a highly regarded freshman because of all of the rankings and recruiting services,” said Aggie head coach Tim Duryea. “He has everything you need to be a very good player in this league. He’s got good size for his position, is very competitive and his skill level is extremely good. In terms of having a bright future in the Mountain West, Koby McEwen has the whole package to be a great player.”

If you don't believe Koby is the best, check out his mix-tape:

There are also a few recent videos of his sick dunks on Twitter:

