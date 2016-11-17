Aggie basketball’s Quinn Taylor sits out first half against Bristol due to “academic reasons”

Sophomore Quinn Taylor sat out the first half of Wednesday’s game against Bristol University due to academic reasons.

“I tell our guys all the time ‘don’t mess with me regarding academics,’” said head coach Tim Duryea about Taylor’s sitting out. “This university does a great job in helping its athletes graduate.”

He then went on to describe the many resources given to the athletes at Utah State in order to help them graduate.

“So it was just an academic reminder [for Taylor] that you’ve got to meet us halfway and we’ll help you along the way,” Duryea said.

No details were given about what GPA Taylor currently holds or if there will continue to be consequences for him. Taylor is a sophomore in his second year of eligibility with the Utah State basketball team and recorded 12 point in the Aggies’ 96-53 victory Wednesday night.