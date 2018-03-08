The Aggie fandom roller coaster

Pre-game: It’s been a fun season, but it’s hard to think USU has a chance tonight. Though they did play Boise State close the first two times…

Tip-off: Let’s goooo! Hopefully this is a good, close game regardless

18:51 1H, 8-0 BSU: Well this isn’t ideal

18:13 1H, 11-2 BSU: Wow. This is ugly. I mean, yesterday they started out ugly too, but yesterday they weren’t playing Boise State…

13:45 1H, 20-9 BSU: So it’s going to be one of those kind of games? Oh boy.

13:29 1H, 20-12 BSU: Hutchinson is out, the Aggies really need a run right now

10:14 1H, 24-19 BSU: Wait, what? No way this is a five-point game

7:35 1H, 29-19 BSU: Nvm.

Media timeout: I wonder what they’ll have for the post-game meal in the media room

3:11 1H, 36-23 BSU: Well Vegas, it’s been fun… *checks weather forecast in Logan*

Halftime, 40-32 BSU:

18:58 2H, 42-37 BSU: I mean, the Aggies ARE a second half team. Solid start. Also, USU’s band blows Boise’s away.

18:10 2H, 42-40 BSU: It feels like USU is down by 15, yet this is somehow a two point game. What is going on?

15:19 2H, 51-41 BSU: Theeeeere’s the Utah State that we all know and love *checks weather forecast in Logan again to see if it’s looking any better yet*

13:23 2H, 51-50 BSU: That’s what I’m talking about! 9-0 run! I never doubted you, Aggies!

11:12 2H, 55-54 USU: AGGIES LEAD! AGGIES LEAD! AGGIES LEAD! *checks weather forecast in Las Vegas for the rest of the week*

6:22 2H, T 66-66: I shouldn’t have THIS much anxiety with THIS much time left. What’s wrong with me?

4:00 2H, 69-68 USU: Nice.

3:26 2H, 71-70 BSU: I REALLY shouldn’t have drank three cans of soda before this game…

2:28 2H, 73-70 BSU:

1:41 2H, T 73-73: KOOOOOBBBBBBYYYYYYY!! Build a statue!

:31 2H, 77-73 USU: SAAAAAAAAAAAMMMMMMMMM!! Build a monument! 7-0 run, USU might actually win this thing!

:19 2H, 77-75 USU: Two turnovers in four seconds? How is that even physically possible!?

:07 2H, 78-75 USU: I’ve seen this movie before and I don’t like the way it ends.

:01 2H, 78-75 USU:

Post-game: *Googles dates and locations for the first round of the NCAA tournament*

Good win, Aggies. Thanks for the roller coaster.

