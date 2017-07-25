Aggie football picked last in MW preseason poll

The Utah State football team will play the underdog role this season after being picked to finish last in the Mountain Division this morning at the annual Mountain West Media Summit in Las Vegas.

After a 3-9 campaign last season, the Aggies now face their lowest predicted finish since joining the Mountain West in 2013. Of the 28 media members who voted in the poll, all 28 picked USU to finish sixth in the six-team Mountain Division.

Receiving 28 total points in the poll, the Aggies trail New Mexico, which had 68, and Air Force, which had 82. Boise State was picked for the fourth-straight time to win the division, receiving 161 points and 21 first-place votes.

In the West Division, back-to-back Mountain West champ San Diego State was picked to defend their title, being picked unanimously in first place.

Utah State’s lowest previous appearance in the poll was last season when they were slotted to finish third but ended up last. Historically, no last place poll team has ever won a division title.

Mountain Division

Boise State (21)…………161 Colorado State (6)……..135 Wyoming (1)……………..114 Air Force…………………82 New Mexico……………..68 Utah State……………….28

West Division