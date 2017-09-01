Aggie football season excitement as told by gifs

Another season of Utah State University football kicks off Friday night as the Aggies battle the Wisconsin Badgers. Faculty, staff, students and alumni are all feeling the excitement that comes as college football begins once again. Here are some GIFs to help explain how USU feels about football season being back…

Excited for the tailgates and good times waiting in line with friends.

giphy

Ready to cheer as loud as possible to help push the Aggies to victory.

giphy

Anxious for the setbacks that are bound to come from injuries or tough losses.

giphy

Happy because nothing seems to bring USU together quite like cheering on our sports teams.

giphy

Eager and nervous to see how the Aggies will do this season.

giphy

Thrilled because Aggie football means random dance parties in the stands.

giphy

Charged with energy and school spirit as the Hurd begins the famous “I believe” cheer.

giphy

Aggie football fans, it’s time to break out your swag and get ready to spend your evenings cheering on our football team. No matter your schedule, come to the watch party tonight at the Legacy turf fields to enjoy the first game of the season. Then next week, get to Maverik Stadium early to secure your front row seat for the first home game of the year.

giphy

Get excited Aggies! USU football is finally back.

— shelbstoor11@aggiemail.usu.edu

@shelbstoor11