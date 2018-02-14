Aggie Gymnasts snag road win at SUU

On Monday night in Cedar City, Utah, the USU women’s gymnastics team broke their 3-year losing streak against the Thunderbirds in a close 195.275-195.200 scoring meet.

The young team had a gymnast in first for every event, including junior Emily Briones and freshman Autumn DeHarde both tying for first on the beam with the same score of 9.875. USU competed on the beam last, and with the help of Briones and DeHarde as the final gymnasts to perform on the beam, the Aggies put on a nail-biting show that ended in a win.

Junior Madison Ward made a new career-high record during her floor routine by pulling a score of 9.925. Prior to this meet, Ward has scored a total of seven 9.900’s over the span of her career. Along with the first place win on the floor, a score of 9.825 put Ward tied for first on the bars.

The Aggies had another first-place tie during the night, with Mikaela Meyer earning a 9.825 on the vault.

Halfway during the meet, Southern Utah was in the lead by five-tenths, 97.900-97.400, but Utah State came back with a strong performance on the floor to launch them ahead with a 146.575-146.075 lead before going into the final rotation.

USU will draw a close to its three meets within a week fiasco on February 16, against No. 15 Boise State at 7:00 p.m. in Boise, Idaho.