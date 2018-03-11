Aggie head coach Tim Duryea fired

Utah State men’s basketball head coach Tim Duryea has been released from his duties as head coach according to a release from the USU Athletic Department.

Duryea, who coached the Aggies to their first ever Mountain West Conference Tournament semifinals appearance on Saturday, was informed this afternoon that he will no longer be coaching the team. Players were informed just minutes before the news became public.

After working as an assistant coach for 14 seasons under previous head coach Stew Morrill, Duryea assumed the position as head coach prior to the 2015-16 season. In three seasons at the helm of the program, he has coached the Aggies to a 47-49 overall record, and a 22-32 record in conference play.

The team finished 17-17 this season, while posting an 8-10 record in Mountain West play.

“We appreciate everything that Tim and his staff have contributed to Utah State the past three seasons, both on and off the court,” said USU athletics director John Hartwell. “However, we feel it is in the best interest of the program to make a change.”

With one season left under his current contract, Duryea is contracted to make $279,000 per year through the end of the 2018-19 season. His contract officially expires June 30, 2019.

While it is uncertain whether the team will participate in any type of post-season tournament, Duryea said following Saturday’s loss to New Mexico that the team had made contact a few tournaments and it was being considered.

The university-issued statement said that “A national search for Utah State’s next head men’s basketball coach will begin immediately.”