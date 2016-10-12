Aggie hockey on five-game win streak after Idaho road trip

The Utah State hockey team has improved to 6-3 after winning all three games in its latest road trip.

Following a 2-1 record on their Arizona road trip last weekend, the Aggies traveled to Boise, Idaho on Thursday to participate in the Bronco Showcase. They played three games in as many days: the second time in two weeks they’ve had such a fixture. Utah State won every game by an average of 6.3 goals.

The toughest challenge of the weekend was the Aggies first game against Denver University. Heading into the third period it was an even contest at 2-2, but Utah State wore them down and pulled away to win 6-3.

After the first game the Aggies didn’t allow another goal the entire trip, shutting out Montana Tech 6-0 and Northern Colorado 10-0. Prior to facing Utah State, Northern Colorado had outscored their opponents 18-0 in the showcase.

The Aggies have now won five straight games, outscoring opponents 43-5 and allowing goals in only two of those games. This winning streak has come on the heels of a three game losing streak that left Utah State at 1-3 on the season and looking for answers.

Even with the slow start to the season, head coach Jon Eccles was confident that his team was better than the way they were playing. Their current form is a better indication of who they really are, he said.

“Some of those losses we had we didn’t take enough shots.” Eccles said. “We weren’t doing some of the simple things. We were trying to be too technical, too fancy. We just weren’t attacking the way we are attacking right now. We just need to play as a unit. Some of those game we had guys trying to do it all themselves. I think now they’re settling down a little bit, relying on one another.”

Now, according to Eccles, the players are beginning to find themselves and fill their roles on the team. Utah State has also received welcomed help from players who have come back from injury.

Utah State will return to their home ice this Friday to play the University of Colorado at the George S. Eccles Ice Center in North Logan followed by a game against the University of Utah on Saturday. Earlier in the season, the Aggies lost to the Utes in Salt Lake City.