Aggie seniors lead team to victory in final match of the season

The Utah State University volleyball team held its final match last night, ending the season on a high note. Each of the four Aggie seniors had big performances, leading the team to a three-set sweep over Weber State.

While emotions were high for the team playing in its final competition of the season, the four seniors who were being celebrated on senior night each made the most of their final game in an Aggie uniform.

Senior libero Hannah Gleason, who finished her career at fourth on the all-time list for digs during a career at USU, did what she does best, leading the defensive back line with 18 digs. Maddie Day-Larsen, a senior defensive specialist, also contributed on defense with nine digs of her own.

Senior setter Erica Moscoso and senior outside hitter Kaylie Kamalu-Smith had solid performances of their own, Moscoso recording 38 of the team’s 45 assists, and Kamalu-Smith finishing with 11 kills, a .381 hitting percentage, five digs and two blocks.

“They all are just amazing players, and they really showed it tonight,” said junior outside hitter Lauren Anderson, who led the team with 18 kills.

After a pre-game senior night ceremony which paid tribute to each of the four seniors alongside their families and loved ones, the Aggies didn’t waste any time getting down to business. USU started off to a 7-1 lead and never looked back on the way to a dominant 25-11 victory in the first set.

Weber State didn’t go away quietly, though. Playing in their final match of the season as well, and backed by a section full of supporters and family members who made the trek up from Ogden, the Wildcats jumped out to an early 8-4 lead in the second set.

Though the match remained competitive throughout, the Aggies who took the second set as well, winning by a score of 25-22. USU went on to complete the sweep, taking set three 25-14.

Aggie head coach Grayson DuBose said a match like this was fitting, and a great way to send the seniors off.

“Those four guys have meant a lot to our program,” DuBose said. “They busted their tails here for four years, and it’s fun to send them out on a win.”

The Aggies finish the season at 14-16 overall, with an 8-10 seventh-place finish in the Mountain West Conference. The team won four of its final six matches of the season.

“Not everybody gets to win the last match of their career, and they did,” DuBose said.