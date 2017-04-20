Aggie softball snaps Weber State’s 14-game home win streak

Utah State softball dealt Weber a 5-0 loss in Ogden Wednesday, snapping the Wildcats’ 14-game hot streak. The victory improves the Aggies’ record to 28-10 overall, winning five of the past six contests.

“Today was a great mid-week win against a tough in-state rival,” said Utah State head coach Steve Johnson. “This deep into conference play, it’s easy to overlook this games, but we were focused from the start and played well. April and Kellie both threw well and the defense was solid behind them. It was really nice to see our offense get going again after a lackluster weekend at Colorado State.”

Senior April Brown and freshman phenom Kellie White combined to allow two hits, striking out four walking one batter in the shutout.

The Aggies survived two hitless innings before rediscovering their normal high-powered selves in the third. Junior outfielder Jazmin Clarke singled to left field before stealing second base — as is her custom — for her Mountain West-leading 28th stolen base this season. Clarke reached third on a single from Saucedo. Provost brought Clarke home on another single, then recorded her first career stolen base by reach second with Saucedo in scoring position at third. Provost Freshman outfielder Riley Plogger, one of the Aggies’ most reliable hitters this season, brought Saucedo home on a single. Plogger and Provost then managed a double steal, scoring the third run of the inning.

The only Weber player to reach a base in the next two innings did so on an error, as the Wildcats struggled to find any offense against solid Aggie pitching.

Utah State added some extra insurance in the top of the fifth following a solo home run from Provost. The Wildcats manage to cycle through a trio of pitchers, but USU managed another run in the top of the sixth. The win was Utah State’s first in Ogden since 2013.

“Hopefully we can use this win as momentum into the big weekend series with New Mexico,” Johnson said.

Utah State returns to home host New Mexico on Friday, April 21, at 4 p.m. The weekend series continues with a 4 p.m. game on Saturday, April 22, and a Noon contest on Sunday, April 23.