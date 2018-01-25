Aggie student athletes excel in the classroom as well as the field

The Fall 2017 academic semester has proved to be an outstanding one for Utah State student-athletes both in athletics and in the classroom. This past semester, 47 earned a flawless 4.0 grade point average. The university’s squad of student-athletes has over 400 participants, who combined for a 3.25 GPA and a cumulative GPA of 3.20. Beyond that, each athletic team had an average 2.94 GPA or higher during the fall semester.

Athletically, Utah State is ranked 45th in the 2017-18 Learfield Directors’ Cup Standings, putting them third in the Mountain West and ninth among schools outside of the “Power Five” conferences. The Aggies started at 16th in the initial standings, which were released when November was coming to a close. The Directors’ Cup follows the nation’s top intercollegiate athletic programs and their performances through the year.

A highlight of the fall sports for USU were the men’s and women’s cross country teams. They finished the fall season ranked 14th and 27th in the nation respectively after their first-ever performances at the NCAA Division 1 Cross Country Championships. Following cross country is the football program, which appeared in its sixth bow game within the past seven seasons.