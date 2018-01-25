Aggie track team to split for pair of weekend competitions

The Utah State track and field team will be split this upcoming weekend, heading to two different events.

One group of Aggies will be going to Seattle, Wash. for the University of Washington Invitational, which take place Friday and Saturday. Taking place on the 27th will also be the Team Challenge, which will be hosted by New Mexico and will send the Aggies down south to Albuquerque, N.M.

Only track athletes will be sent to the UW Invitational to compete, while both track and field will go to New Mexico for the Team Challenge.

Among the runners competing at the UW Invitational include Mountain West men’s track athlete of the week Dillon Maggard, as well as Mountain West women’s track athlete of the week Cierra Simmons. Maggard took first in the mile event last week at the Montana State Dual Meet Challenge with an altitude-adjusted time of 4:00.03, which ranks first in the country. Simmons also took first in the women’s mile with an altitude-adjusted time of 4:50.89, placing her second in the Mountain West.

Reigning Mountain West women’s field athlete of the week Brenn Flint will be heading to Albuquerque to compete for the Aggies. Flint set the school record in the shot put in each of her past two meets. Last week at the Montana State Dual Meet Challenge, Flint won the event with a throw of 16.09m.

Other athletes coming off of wins last week include freshman jumper Josiah Williams, who placed first in the women’s high jump last week, as well as freshman Bailey Maseda who took the first-place crown in the women’s triple jump.

Junior pole vaulter Sam Nelson is looking to win his third-consecutive pole vault title, while Utah State’s sprinters will also be in attendance and ready to compete in New Mexico.

The UW Invitational can be streamed with a FloTrack.org subscription, and a link to live results from the Team Challenge can be accessed at UtahStateAggies.com

