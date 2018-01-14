Aggie women cruise to 22-point victory

Snapping a three-game losing streak, the Utah State women’s basketball team crushed the Nevada Wolfpack 79-57. Sophomore guard Olivia West would lead all scorers with 16 while sophomore forward Shannon Dufficy was a single rebound away from a double-double.

Head coach Jerry Finkbeiner said West has been nicknamed ‘Green Light Olivia’ in hopes of sparking her offense.

“I’ve kind of been in a slump the last couple of games,” West said.

“My goal was to shut down their guard and hoped it would turn into offense.”

The Aggies started the game moving feverishly up and down the court, forcing seven Wolfpack turnovers and holding Nevada to a scoring drought for more than four minutes. Sophomore guard Victoria Price would spark an Aggie 10-2 run in the first with nine points coming off the bench.

Nevada would continue their with poor shooting into the second quarter, where they notched their second 1-for-10 streak of the game. Throughout the first half, Utah State held Nevada to just 24 percent from the field as the Aggies outscored the Wolfpack 33-21 going into halftime.

Feeling a sense of urgency in the third quarter, the Wolfpack would use a full-court press defense to try and force an Aggie turnover. The Aggies consistently beat this defense with speed as a trio of Price with Olivia and Eliza West blazing past the half-court line.

“I have a lot of confidence in Victoria and Eliza and Olivia,” Finkbeiner said, “of handling the ball, getting that spread offense and then they’re on their heels.”

Nevada would continue this strategy and it would allow room for the Aggies to run. Utah State would out-score Nevada on the fast break 16-4 and in points in the paint (38 to 24).

Utah State did not miss a single free throw in the game – because they took zero.

“Hey, we were perfect from the line!” joked Finkbeiner.

“It’s kind of frustrating,” said Price. “But if we spend the time just hanging our heads we’re going to give up stuff on offense for them. We have to push through it and get back, D up.”

The Aggies are now 2-4 in Mountain West play and they will go on to host Boise State Wednesday at 7 p.m., then head north to visit Wyoming.

