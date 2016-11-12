Aggie women’s basketball starts season with a statement, defeats Westminster 72-49

In its first game of the 2016-17 campaign, the Utah State women’s basketball team defeated the visiting Westminster College Griffins 72-49 in a game that never saw the Aggies trailing.

This was the third straight season the Aggies have hosted the Griffins — both previous games in Logan, both victories for Utah State. The Aggies are coming off a 14-17 season, which saw them finish ranked seventh in the Mountain West conference.

The scoring began 14 seconds in, as sophomore guard Rachel Brewster knocked down a jumper. Brewster would go on to total 11 points, four rebounds, adding three steals in 21 minutes of playing time.

“It started with our defense in the first half,” Brewster said. “We just wanted it more, and I think that’s what started it for us.”

The Aggies came running out of the gates, outscoring the Griffins 24-14 in the first quarter on 10-for-17 shooting, including three 3-pointers. Westminster would have a decent first half shooting (41.7 percent), but would stumble in the second quarter, going 2-for-10 on field goal attempts and 0-for-2 from the free throw line.

The first half was a defensive showcase for the Aggies, with several players adding to the effort. Senior forward Antoina Robinson would have the only block of the game for Utah State, and freshman guard Eliza West would gather three of her team-leading four steals in the first 20 minutes of play.

“Our game plan is to get ahead — we’re a fast team,” West said. “I love running, and if I can push the ball, that’s only going to do good.” The Aggies scored 10 of their 16 fast break points in the first half.

Utah State would go into halftime leading 39-19, out-rebounding its opponent 23-13, having half the number of turnovers as the Griffins (6-12).

For head coach Jerry Finkbeiner, the focus was on three key stats — gathering offensive rebounds, shooting more free throws than their opponents, and a better assist-to-turnover ratio.

“Unfortunately, the 26 [offensive rebounds] didn’t result in more points,” Finkbeiner said. “But we had 19 assists to 12 turnovers, and I think that’s just as important.”

The second half would be a slowing of pace for the Aggies, as Utah State scored twice as many points in the paint than they did on a fast break, while adding four points from second chance opportunities. For Brewster, her night of scoring was finished; but for an ensemble of both front and back court players, it was a chance to pad the lead.

Freshman forward Shannon Dufficy tallied nine points and seven rebounds in the second half, as well as adding two steals to her previous one from the first half. Olivia West, a freshman guard with no relation to teammate Eliza West, added seven points in the final 20 minutes, along with freshman forward/guard/wildcard Hailey Bassett adding six rebounds to the Aggie total.

At the end of regulation, the Aggies would stuff the stats — 49 rebounds, including 26 offensive, 16 steals, and a stellar positive assist-turnover ratio. Utah State did out-foul Westminster, but managed to shoot a better percentage from the free throw line.

Looking ahead, Finkbeiner had high praises for upcoming opponent Montana State.

“This may be the best team coming into the Spectrum, this first part of the year,” Finkbeiner said. The coach alluded to their experienced roster, as well as being reigning regular-season Big Sky conference champions during the previous year.

Utah State will host the Montana State Bobcats on Monday at 8:15 p.m. at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.