Aggie women’s soccer moves on to second round of MW Championship

The Aggie women’s soccer team defeated the Wyoming Cowgirls 2-1 to open up the Mountain West Championship Tuesday.

After a few minutes of confusion to determine who was responsible, the goal was credited to senior midfielder Lauren Harmon. Senior forward Jessica Brooksby set the single season record for assists, as well as tying the all-time Utah State record.

For junior forward Wesley Hamblin, it was a game of determination. Making several one-on-one situations past the defenders, Hamblin made her appoint of attack clear: score from the right post. She continuously sent shots from the right post, before becoming successful in the 40th minute. Hamblin scored an unassisted goal, her eighth of the season.

The lone Wyoming goal came in the 88th minute, when the Cowgirls connected on a ball that made its way through several cleats. Although Wyoming was able to score at the end of the game, it was too little too late. The Aggies would hold the lead through the final minute, ending the match by outshooting the Cowgirls by a total of 19-9.

The Aggies had seven shots-on-goal, the Cowgirls only having two. With those two shots-on-goal, Utah State sophomore goalkeeper Grace McGuire only notched one save during the match.

Moving on to the next round, the Aggies are slated to play top-seeded University of Nevada Las Vegas. Two weeks previous, Utah State lost to UNLV when they visited the Rebels. It was an over-time loss that sent the Aggies home with a poor taste. The Aggies will look to upset the first-ranked team when they meet in San Diego, Thursday at 4 p.m. The game will be streamed online on Mountain West Network.