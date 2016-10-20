Aggies and Bulldogs clash in must-win game

In terms of redemption, it’s time.

The bottom line for Saturday’s matchup is either the last place Bulldogs or the second-to-last place Aggies will notch their first Mountain West victory of the season. Both teams will need to keep from beating themselves in order to put that single digit in the win column.

The Bulldogs have been dreadful offensively this season, finding themselves at the bottom of the MW in points per game, rushing yards per game, passing efficiency and third down conversion percentage.

In addition, the Tim DeRuyter-led group has been on the losing end of the turnover margin at minus seven — averaging two turnovers a game while only notching five takeaways.

However, the stat that may widen Matt Wells’ eyes the most is Fresno’s conference-worst rushing defense, allowing 275 yards per game to opposing runners.

Against Colorado State, the Aggies’ running game was resurrected to true form. Kent Myers’ keepers slashed the Rams’ defensive front, Tonny Lindsey’s cleats melted the Rams’ turf field as the game wound down and Gerold Bright even found paydirt on a 41-yard burst.

Fresno’s defensive woes grow even more intriguing when considering the possible return of Utah State’s backfield stud Devante Mays. Since injuring his knee against USC, Mays has missed four straight games, but now fresh off a much-needed bye week, Mays might be ready to suit up.

“The bye week helps everybody,” head coach Matt Wells said when asked about the 230-pound senior’s status on Monday. “I’m not a doctor, but everybody’s healthier from this week… Obviously, he is one of our better players and we’ll see if we get him back this week or not.”

If Mays is not cleared, Tonny Lindsey will once again be the Aggies’ No. 1 option at running back, a role in which the junior has thrived.

To the Bulldogs and Aggie fans alike, Utah State’s weakness so far this season is painfully clear. In its last three matchups, Utah State has zero points in the third phase of play, and in the most recent case the lack of second-half points led to a blown two-score lead.

Against Boise State and Air Force, the Aggie defense held firm, stifling offensive drives as best as possible and setting up Kent Myers and company with opportunity after opportunity.

The offense didn’t capitalize.

After some retooling for the Rams matchup, it was the offense that caught fire, moving the ball with ease and trusting the defense to make the necessary stops.

That time, the defense didn’t respond.

For Wells, it’s no time to panic.

“Yeah, there are tweaks, but I don’t think they’re wholesale changes.” Wells said. “For a coach to do that right now at this point in the season unless there were major, major issues and unless somebody wants to prove that or ask that to me, they’re losses.”

Utah State ranks 10th in the MW for scoring offense, last in first down conversions and its defense is surrendering 20 of 21 red zone tries for points. That being said, USU’s defense still ranks as the third best in the conference — a unit with 12 sacks, six takeaways and No. 4 in the MW for opponent third down conversion.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30, so the winner won’t be decided until the wee hours of Sunday morning. The game will also be televised on the CBS Sports Network.