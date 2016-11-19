Aggies close out MW play against 3-7 Nevada

Nobody plans for a season like this. They just happen.

They happen when your school graduates almost all of its offensive talent. They happen when the defensive juggernauts are shipped away to the NFL. They happen when the coaching carousel has spun faster than it ever has before.

In sports speak, a rebuilding year can be translated to, “don’t get your hopes up.” But this wasn’t supposed to be a rebuilding year, and it wasn’t billed to Aggie Nation as one either.

It is.

The Aggies are 3-7 overall and 1-6 in the Mountain West heading into Saturday’s game at Nevada. They lost to Colorado State and New Mexico after holding a two-score lead at halftime in both games. They’ve been blown out by USC, Wyoming and San Diego State by 89 points, collectively. They’ve failed to win games down the stretch, falling to Air Force and Boise State by double digits after being within a field goal. This will mark the second straight losing season, the first since Gary Andersen’s 2009 and 2010 campaigns. To add insult to injury, the chances to reach a sixth straight bowl game are slim to none.

This has been a rebuilding year, but if there is a consolation prize, Nevada is in the same boat. Both teams are in a similar situation. Both are in the middle of a losing streak and carry a 3-7 overall record with a single conference win. Both teams single win in the conference has come against a lowly Fresno State squad.

“Nevada is similar to us in a lot of ways in that they are very talented,” USU head coach Matt Wells said. “They’ve had some close losses, they’re searching for a win and fighting and scratching at the end of the year, so I know we’ll get a very good game with them.”

Having already faced a stable of the NCAA’s top rushers, Utah State will add another top talent to that list. James Butler will follow the challenges presented by SDSU’s Donnel Pumphrey, Wyoming’s Brian Hill, Boise State’s Jeremy McNichols and New Mexico’s Tyrone Owens. Butler already has 1,021 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground this year, along with 281 yards and two scores through the air.

“He’s got strong legs, he runs with good balance,” Wells said. “He’s shifty and guys hit him and you see him spin or move out of a hit and fall forward to make a couple yards here and there. He’s been a very productive back for them over time, and been a very durable player, too.”

While the Wolf Pack boast a strong running game, they don’t score many points. Nevada’s 22.2 points per game is the conference’s second lowest, but Utah State’s 24 per game isn’t much better. The Aggies and Wolf Pack also allow a similar amount of points. USU’s defense has given up 28.6 points per game, while Nevada is surrendering 30 points per contest.

Kent Myers has performed admirably through the previous three games, going 49 of 82 for 679 yards and three touchdowns. Starting Aggie running back Tonny Lindsey has struggled in the same span, only rushing for 106 total yards and two touchdowns.

Although typically the NCAA’s bowl selection committee doesn’t invite teams that are below .500, last year a handful of teams made it to a bowl game even at a 5-7 mark. Utah State will look to continue that trend if they are able to win against the Pack.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Reno and will be televised on ESPN3.