Aggies defeat Colorado State and Wyoming to begin conference play

The Utah State Aggies women’s soccer team began its conference season by defeating Colorado State (3-1) and shutting out Wyoming (3-0) this weekend.

The Aggies experienced wild weekend weather as they hosted Colorado St. in 40 degree rain and Wyoming in mid 70s sunshine.

On Friday, the Aggies sought to begin their conference schedule on a high note, weather forbid. The scoring got started in the 16th minute as junior midfielder Wesley Hamblin crossed the ball on the ground in the box, and after a few fumbles and bumbles, met the cleat of senior forward Jessica Brooksby for a 1-0 lead.

Brooksby would find success later, in the 25th minute, as she kicked a set-piece that deflected off of the Colorado State wall. The ball hung in the air, as the breath of the fans hovered with it, as Brooksby found it, captured it and sent it into the net for an ESPN-like goal.

“We were joking,” said head coach Heather Cairns, “that’s not exactly how we set up our free kicks, but that works.” Cairns attributed the volley to Brooksby’s drive for the net as something that helped bolster the win.

The second half began with aggressive defense for both sides. Clearances and defensive plays started the half, but in the 58th minute, defense became offense. On a high deep ball, freshman forward Alecia Robinson walked in another goal.

Colorado State scored a minute later, but by that time, the win was sealed.

Sunday greeted spectators with sun, as the Aggies hosted the Wyoming Cowgirls. The first half held gritty plays and tough defensive holds, and both teams seemed poised to enter the second half with an offensive mindset.

For the Aggies, that mindset began with corner-kick specialist Brooksby and Lauren Harmon. Harmon, a senior midfielder, met Brooksby’s cross with a powerful header — starting the scoring in the 56th minute.

After a series of Wyoming charges, USU got a chance to push into Cowgirl territory. Bailee Hammond, junior forward, found the ball at her feet and marched through the defensive backs. Hammond found the back of the net with little hesitation, doubling the Aggie lead 2-0.

“I got my energy from the team,” Hammond said. “I just wanted to play hard and give my energy back.”

Wesley Hamblin, junior midfielder and former Mountain West Conference Player of the Week, scored an easy goal in the 74th minute, solidifying the Aggies’ 3-0 victory.

The Aggies will travel to compete against Air Force on Friday at 6 p.m. MT.