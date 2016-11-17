Aggies defeat UC Irvine with the help of hundreds of cheering elementary school kids

Thursday morning, USU’s women’s basketball took on UC Irvine at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The game stood out among others because several elementary schools attended with hundreds of cheering first through fifth graders.

“They brought so much energy to the game,” said sophomore guard Rachel Brewster.

“It was really fun to play in something like that and I wish it was like that every game,” said freshman guard Jessie Geer.

Every shot made was soon followed by uproarious cheers from the young audience.

By the end of the first period, Utah State had 24 points to UC Irvine’s 10. Despite the consistent lead throughout the game, Brewster felt there is always room to improve.

“Personally, I’m never really 100 percent happy with my games, there’s always something that I think I can improve on,” Brewster said. “But I think this win was 100 percent a team win.”

This team supportive attitude is not foreign to the team, many players feel the entire game is a definite team effort.

“This team is more of a ‘team first’,” said head coach Jerry Finkbeiner. “It’s been my fifth year here, but it’s the first year that I’ve had a group of women come in that are selfless kids that enjoy being around each other.”

“Everyone on the team has their roles and I think it’s about learning to accept your role and when it’s your time to go out, just give 100 percent because you always want to be giving your best, no matter how long your play is,” Geer said.

The game concluded with a win on Utah State’s side, totaling 66 points to UCI’s 52 points.

Brewster finished the game strong, contributing 16 points to the final 66.

The support from the elementary school kids aided the Aggies’ success this afternoon.

“I leaned over to my assistant coach, and said, ‘I might play 11 o’clock for the rest of the year if we have these kids in the stands,’” Finkbeiner said.

Finkbeiner then recounted he “saw this coming” as far as the team’s win.

“I anticipated the win just because of the match-ups,” Finkbeiner said. “Especially when you have 2,000 little kids in the crowd shouting ‘go aggies!’”