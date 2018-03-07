Aggies dunking on everything in Vegas

In the second half of their first round matchup in Vegas, the Aggies extended a narrow lead with back-to-back explosive dunks by Koby McEwen and Dwayne Brown, Jr.

At the time of posting, Utah State leads 70-65. McEwen is the high scorer for Utah State with 23 points, followed by Brown’s 15. A win today would advance the Aggies to a second-round matchup against Boise State University on Thursday.