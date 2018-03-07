Aggies dunking on everything in Vegas

CMM_0458-2

In the second half of their first round matchup in Vegas, the Aggies extended a narrow lead with back-to-back explosive dunks by Koby McEwen and Dwayne Brown, Jr.

At the time of posting, Utah State leads 70-65. McEwen is the high scorer for Utah State with 23 points, followed by Brown’s 15. A win today would advance the Aggies to a second-round matchup against Boise State University on Thursday.

Categories
BasketballMen's BasketballSports
Tagged
Mountain West TournamentUtah StateUtah State Basketball

There are no comments

Add yours

Most Popular

Events Calendar

USU Classifieds

Loading Recent Classifieds...

Archives

Twitter

Back to Top