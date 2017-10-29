Aggies fall to Boise State 41-14

Boise State looked sharp from opening kickoff to game-ending victory formation in Saturday’s 41-14 blowout over Utah State. The visiting Broncos leapt out to a 14-0 lead behind a hot start from BSU junior quarterback Brett Rypien, who finished the contest 19-27 for 260 yards and three touchdowns. Utah State’s new man under center Jordan Love completed his second career start with 17-of-32 passing for 168 yards and a touchdown. Neither team recorded a turnover.

“I thought Brett got on fire,” said Utah State head coach Matt Wells. “I thought we were soft in the secondary at times and gave him too much cushion.”

Boise State’s offense hounded the Aggies all night, converting seven third downs and averaging 15.4 yards per completion. Utah State’s struggling secondary allowed Rypien and co-starter Montell Cozart five total passing touchdowns and 370 yards through the air — almost the exact inverse of last week’s trouble with UNLV’s dangerous running game.

“I think that we just kind of put ourselves in a hole that was tough to get out of,” said junior tackle Roman Andrus. “It’s tough to keep making those 14-point comebacks.”

The first quarter did show signs of life for the Aggie faithful, as Love connected with Ron’quavion Tarver in the end zone for a Utah State touchdown to pull within 7. Tarver’s physicality and Love’s touch on deep throws posed occasional threats to BSU’s vaunted defense, but the Broncos wouldn’t have it. A defensive unit allowing less than 22 points per game this year wouldn’t budge no matter what Love threw at it, posting just 14 points by game’s end. Tarver led all receivers with three catches for 77 yards.

“Three-and-outs, that number’s got to be one of the higher ones we had all year,” Wells said. The Aggies punted nine times Saturday night, including five different drives ending in three-and-outs.

Utah State drops to 4-5 overall and 2-3 in the Mountain West. Again the Aggies will have to regroup on the road, as next week’s tilt in Albuquerque provides a chance at returning to a .500 record and staying on track for bowl eligibility.

“We have a lot of work to do getting ready for New Mexico next week,” Andrus said.