Aggies fall to BYU, head into conference play

In a match that drew the highest attendance in Utah State University women’s soccer history, the women’s soccer team lost 3-1 to in-state rival Brigham Young University to close out their nonconference schedule.

A total of 1,945 spectators came to watch – for both USU and BYU – at Chuck and Gloria Bell Field.

Aggie head coach Heather Cairns remained optimistic despite the defeat and was excited about the record-breaking attendance.

“Our record is 0-0” Cairns joked, hopeful about the team’s chances in the Mountain West Conference.

Cairns mentioned BYU is 13-0 against USU and the Aggies scored their third-ever goal today against BYU, who is ranked 6th in the nation.

“We prevented them from scoring from the cross, which is what we set out to do,” Cairns said.

The Aggies’ lone goal was scored by senior forward Jessica Brooksby with assistance from junior forward Bailee Hammond after BYU opened up the scoring with an unassisted goal from senior forward Ashley Hatch.

The Cougars regained the lead in the 24th minute with a goal from senior midfielder Michele Vasconcelos. The Cougars’ lead was extended in the 52nd minute with another goal from junior forward Nadia Gomes.

The Aggies had seldom chances to get back into the scoring, as BYU’s defensive pressure prevented shot attempts.

“They had a lot of pressure on the ball, and stopped us from getting chances,” Brooksby said.

Brooksby, though, finished the nonconference schedule with recording at least one assist or goal in each of the seven regular season games.

The Aggies head into their Mountain West Conference schedule by hosting Colorado State on Friday, Sept. 23, and Wyoming the Sunday after.