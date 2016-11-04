Aggies fall to top-seeded UNLV, head home early

After a first-round win in the Mountain West Conference Tournament, the Utah State women’s soccer team was defeated in the semifinal round, losing to University of Nevada Las Vegas 2-1.

Utah State entered play with a season record of 12-9-0, even earning a ranking of eight in the National Soccer Coaches Association of America poll.

The Rebels took to offense quickly, as their first goal of the match was in the sixth minute of play. UNLV’s Dakota Blazak found a corner kick and saw it into the back of the net. UNLV would go on to score again in the 15th minute, as MW Offensive Player of the Year Lily Sender doubled the lead. The goal came from a counter-attack, after Aggie junior forward Bailee Hammond would attempt the only USU shot-on-goal.

The scoring would remain there until the 64th minute. Utah State’s senior forward Jessica Brooksby would assist senior midfielder Lauren Harmon with a header from a Brooksby corner kick. This was Harmon’s second goal of the tournament, and for her career, Brooksby is now the all-time leader in assists (18) and capping off of a record season of assists (11).

For the Rebels of UNLV, they go onto play the winner of hometown San Diego State and San Jose State in the conference finals. For the Aggies, it ends a season where they saw the biggest attendance at Chuck and Gloria Bell Field, and a season which saw their first regional ranking since 2011.