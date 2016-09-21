Aggies in the NFL part two

Kyler Fackrell, LB, Green Bay Packers – In nine defensive snaps, Fackrell recorded only one tackle in Green Bay’s 17-14 loss on Sunday night, but that tackle has been replayed several times since. Vikings RB Adrian Peterson suffered a torn meniscus on the play.

Marwin Evans, S, Green Bay Packers – Evans also recorded one tackle on special teams in the Packers’ loss on Sunday.

Maurice Alexander, S, St. Louis Rams – Alexander started and totaled four tackles in Sunday’s defensive battle with the Seahawks, playing 67 snaps. The Rams won their first game in Los Angeles 9-3. Alexander graded out as the fourth-best Rams defender, according to Pro Football Focus, a major compliment given the Rams excellent defense.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears – Scales continued as the Bears’ long snapper on special teams on seven snaps in the Bears’ 29-14 Monday night loss to the Eagles.

Nick Vigil, LB, Cincinnati Bengals – Vigil played a number of special teams snaps in Cincinnati’s 24-16 loss to Pittsburgh, though he did not record a stat in the effort.

Will Davis, CB, Baltimore Ravens – Davis was inactive for the second week in a row, this time for the Ravens’ 25-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Tyler Larsen, C, Carolina Panthers – Larsen was inactive for the Panthers 46-27 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Nevin Lawson, CB, Detroit Lions – Lawson was active in Sunday’s 16-15 loss to the Titans, as he tallied three tackles and two pass deflections while playing 67 snaps on defense. However, he was also called for pass interference and was beat by Titans TE Delanie Walker for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Donald Penn, T, Oakland Raiders – The offensive unit as a whole allowed only one sack in Sunday’s 25-28 loss to the Falcons, their first of the season. Penn was an important piece of that group again, totaling 74 snaps for the game. He was pulled for several plays after going down with a leg injury during the game, but returned to the field shortly thereafter.

Robert Turbin, RB, Indianapolis Colts – Turbin played 12 snaps in the Colts’ 34-20 loss to the Broncos. He carried the ball three times for 10 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown run. It was the second rushing touchdown of Turbin’s career.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks – Wagner didn’t miss a single tackle in the Seahawk’s 9-3 loss to the Rams, and was a stalwart in both pass and run defense. He played 62 snaps, racking up eight tackles on the day and held Rams QB Case Keenum to only three completions on six attempts when throwing at Wagner.