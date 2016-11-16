Aggies in the NFL week 10

Kyler Fackrell, LB, Green Bay Packers â€“ Fackrell totaled one tackle in 29 defensive snaps on Sunday as the Packers lost to the Titans 47-25. Injuries have forced Fackrell into a much larger role than the Packers may have initially desired. Against the Titansâ€™ talented offensive line, Fackrellâ€™s lack of NFL-level strength and power was often targeted, a fault that will obviously be worked on and remedied come the offseason.

Marwin Evans, S, Green Bay Packers â€“ Evans saw the field on defense for the second week in a row, albeit for only one snap, in the Packersâ€™ blowout loss to the Titans. Evans most important role continues to be on special teams, where he features on the kickoff and punt units.

Nevin Lawson, CB, Detroit Lions â€“ The Lions held their bye week this past Sunday. Lawson has thrived in the top corner position after Darius Slay went down with injury, but with Slay possibly returning soon, Lawson will most likely be pushed to the no. 2 corner position. The Lions play the Jaguars this Sunday.

Kerwynn Williams, RB, Arizona Cardinals â€“ Williams did not play an offensive snap in the Cardinalsâ€™ 23-20 win over the 49ers on Sunday. With David Johnson receiving the bulk of the running back workload in Arizona, and garnering NFL MVP consideration while doing so, there is little playing time left over for the three other backs on the Cardinalsâ€™ roster, including Williams.

Robert Turbin, RB, Indianapolis Colts â€“ The Colts were on their bye week. Turbin is with the Colts on a one-year deal and will be a free agent after the season. Viewing Turbinâ€™s involvement in the Coltsâ€™ offensive gameplan, thereâ€™s a good chance he is resigned in the offseason. The Colts return to action against the Titans this week.

Maurice Alexander, S, St. Louis Rams â€“ Alexander was on the field for 60 snaps in the Ramsâ€™ defensive slugfest 9-6 win over the Jets. He tallied five tackles on the day. The Ramsâ€™ defense smothered rookie QB Bryce Petty in his first NFL start, with Maurice Alexander grading as the third best member of that unit behind only CB Troy Hill and DT Aaron Donald according to Pro Football Focus.

Tyler Larsen, C, Carolina Panthers â€“ Larsen did not play in the Panthersâ€™ 20-17 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday. With starting center Ryan Kalil still returning from a shoulder injury, and backup center Gino Gradkowski missing practice on Monday with a knee injury, Larsen does have a chance to receive possible playing time in the future.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears â€“ Scales played in seven special teams snaps on Sunday, as the Bears fell to the Buccaneers 36-10. The field goal unit converted on their only field goal attempt of the game, as well as their only PAT.

Nick Vigil, LB, Cincinnati Bengals â€“ The Bengals lost 21-20 to the Giants on Monday night, though Vigil did not play a snap on defense. The lack of playing time is surprising, as the Bengals were without starting linebacker Ray Maualuga. Despite the lack of defensive snaps, Vigil has factored heavily in the Bengalsâ€™ special teams unit, where he is on pace to play over 300 snaps for the season.

Donald Penn, T, Oakland Raiders â€“ The Oakland Raiders held their bye this week. The Raiders have ridden their offensive line to a 7-2 start, their best start since going 8-2 in their first ten games in 2001. The offensive line has not only allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL, but have allowed the fewest QB hits, as well, allowing QB Derek Carr to be sacked only 11 times and hit 21 times this season. The Raiders play the Texans this Monday in Mexico City.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks â€“ Wagnerâ€™s overall stats took a slight dip on Sunday, as the Pro Bowl linebacker tallied five tackles in the Seahawks 31-24 win over the Patriots. It was Wagnerâ€™s first game since Week 3 in which he did not record 10 or more tackles. Wagnerâ€™s presence and leadership was crucial, however, as the Seahawks stopped the Patriots at the goal-line to seal the game.