Aggies in the NFL week 12

Tyler Larsen, C, Carolina Panthers – Larsen made his regular season NFL debut on Sunday in the Panthers’ 35-32 loss to the Raiders on Sunday. Injuries to both Ryan Kalil and Gino Gradkowski have injected chaos into the Panthers’ starting offensive line, and with both now on injured reserve, Larsen will be competing with Ryan Wendell through the week for a starting spot in next week’s contest against Seattle.

Donald Penn, T, Oakland Raiders – Penn and the Raiders offensive line continue to make a strong case as best offensive line in the NFL, as the Raiders pulled out a 35-32 win over the Panthers to clinch their first winning season since 2002. The unit as a whole allowed only one hit and eight hurries on QB Derek Carr in the contest.

Nevin Lawson, DB, Detroit Lions – The defensive backfield for the Lions was vital in their 16-13 win over the Vikings on Thanksgiving Day, as Lawson combined with fellow DB Darius Slay and S Tavon Wilson to garner three of the top five defensive grades for Lions players per Pro Football Focus. He tallied one tackle on the day, as the Lions were able to largely shut down the Vikings short passing game. Lawson suffered a calf injury late in the contest, but the injury does not appear serious as he was left off of Tuesday’s injury reports.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks – Wagner and the Seahawks’ defense held their opponent under 20 points for the seventh time this season, but the offense failed to score a touchdown in their third game of the season as the Seahawks lost to the Buccaneers 14-5. Wagner racked up 10 tackles in the game, including four tackles in run defense.

Kyler Fackrell, LB, Green Bay Packers – Fackrell was held out of the Packers’ 27-13 victory over the Eagles with a hamstring injury. Fackrell did not practice during the week prior to the game and his status is currently unknown going forward.

Marwin Evans, S, Green Bay Packers – Evans featured only on special teams in the Packers’ 27-13 victory over the Eagles on Monday night. He recorded one tackle in the contest, his third of the season, all of which have come on special teams.

Maurice Alexander, S, St. Louis Rams – Alexander tallied four tackles on Sunday, though the Rams defense struggled as a whole in their 49-21 loss to the Saints. QB Drew Brees and the Saints offense were efficient and effective all day, with five pass plays going for 30 yards or more. Things do not get any easier for the Rams defense, as Tom Brady and the Patriots are up next week.

Nick Vigil, LB, Cincinnati Bengals – Vigil played three defensive snaps in the Bengals’ 19-14 loss to the Ravens, bringing his total for the past two weeks up to 14. Vigil tallied one tackle on the day, and with the Bengals possibly declaring their season as lost at 3-7-1, Vigil could receive more playing time and reps in order to speed up his development.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears – The Bears fell 27-21 to the Titans on Sunday, with Scales playing on seven special teams snaps. K Connor Barth was a perfect thee-for-three on PATs while P Pat O’Donnell averaged 45.5 yards on his four punts. The Bears have a cellar-dweller showdown with the 49ers next week in a game that will have big implications on draft positions.

Kerwynn Williams, RB, Arizona Cardinals – Williams was on the field for two offensive snaps, his first of the season, as the Cardinals fell to the Falcons 38-19. Technically, Williams did not record a stat on the day, though he did have an 11-yard run that was wiped out to an offensive holding call.

Will Davis, CB, Free Agent – Davis has yet to sign with a new team since being cut by the Ravens, though he has garnered interest. Davis was worked out by the Colts recently, though he was not signed. Davis may wait until the offseason to sign with a team, where he will probably be fighting for a roster spot in training camp.

Robert Turbin, RB, Indianapolis Colts – Turbin played 27 snaps in the Colts’ 28-7 loss to the Steelers, his second-highest snap total of the season. He rushed the ball twice for 20 yards, including an 18-yard scamper, to go along with another two receptions on the day. Turbin, who will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, is making a case to be a featured back next year.