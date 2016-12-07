Aggies in the NFL week 13

Robert Turbin, RB, Indianapolis Colts – Turbin continued his most productive season of his career, at least in terms of touchdowns, in the Colts’ 41-10 throttling of the Jets on Monday night. Turbin scored on a five-yard run in the fourth quarter for his fourth touchdown of the season. On the day, Turbin carried the ball six times for 16 yards.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks – Wagner was again a major focal point of the Seahawks defense in their 40-7 win over the Carolina Panthers. Wagner tallied 10 tackles in the game and is one of only four linebackers in the NFL to garner a rating of over 90 from Pro Football Focus.

Nevin Lawson, CB, Detroit Lions – The much-maligned Lions defense stepped up in one of their biggest games of the year, with Lawson and the secondary playing a large part in shutting down the high-powered Saints offense in their 28-13 victory. Lawson had seven tackles in the game as the Lions held future-Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees to 326 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.

Donald Penn, T, Oakland Raiders – The Raiders completed yet another fourth-quarter comeback in beating the Bills 38-24. The O-line was pivotal as they allowed only five pressures on QB Derek Carr during the game, none of which were credited to the left side of Penn and G Kelechi Osemele. Perhaps the best showcase of Penn’s stellar season, though? He leads all tackles in the AFC in Pro Bowl voting by the fans.

Tyler Larsen, G, Carolina Panthers – Larsen earned his first NFL start of his career and performed admirably given the situation. The entire Panthers offense struggled against the Seahawks in their 40-7 loss, but Larsen was graded by PFF to be the second-best player on offense for Carolina, earning a grade of 78.2 in the contest.

Kyler Fackrell, LB, Green Bay Packers – Fackrell was again held out of the game with a hamstring injury as the Packers defeated the Texans 21-13. No timetable has been set for his return, though he has been unable to practice with the injury as of yet.

Marwin Evans, S, Green Bay Packers – Evans did not play a defensive snap in the Packers victory over the Texans on Sunday. He did, however, play 12 snaps on special teams including fielding a punt during the contest.

Nick Vigil, LB, Cincinnati Bengals – Vigil played a total of six defensive snaps in the Bengals’ 32-14 win over the Eagles. He did not record a stat in the game. Vigil also continued as a key part of the Bengals special teams units, playing 14 snaps.

Zach Vigil, LB, Miami Dolphins – Vigil returned from injured reserve to help revitalize the Dolphins special teams units over the past few weeks. He continued to do so Sunday, playing 12 snaps on special teams, but the Dolphins fell 38-6 to the Ravens.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears – The punting and kicking units, both of which are greatly dependent on Scales, were again functioning at a high level, despite the winter conditions at Soldier Field in Chicago. K Connor Barth converted on all of his FG tries and PATs while P Pat O’Donnell averaged 38.8 yards on his six punts.

Kerwynn Williams, RB, Arizona Cardinals – Williams saw the field for one offensive snap on Sunday, as the Cardinals got a much-needed win, beating Washington 31-23. Williams also saw the field on 13 snaps for the Cardinals special teams units, but did not record a stat.

Maurice Alexander, S, Los Angeles Rams – The Rams faced off against the Patriots on Sunday and ultimately came up short, losing 26-10. For the game, Alexander totaled six tackles while playing 75 snaps on defense. The Patriots strategy of short, quick throws negated much of the Rams defensive prowess of rushing the QB.