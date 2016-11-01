Aggies in the NFL week eight

Bobby Wagner, LB Seattle Seahawks – Wagner continued his stupendous play, totaling 15 tackles in the Seahawks 25-20 loss to the Saints while playing 76 snaps. Wagner currently leads the Seahawks in tackles with 72 on the season, which places him in a tie for fifth most in the NFL.

Nevin Lawson, CB, Detroit Lions – With star corner Darius Slay out with an injury, Lawson has assumed the top spot in the Lions’ secondary. He followed Texans WR Will Fuller all across the field on Sunday, holding him to only one catch for 23 yards. Lawson also had three tackles and one pass deflection on the day. Lawson’s stellar performance was not enough, however, as the Lions fell to the Texans 20-13.

Will Davis, CB, Baltimore Ravens – The Baltimore Ravens held their bye week this past Sunday. Davis will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year and will look to have a good performance in the second half of the season to ensure a new contract.

Donald Penn, T, Oakland Raiders – The rare offensive lineman touchdown reception made a showing this week, as Penn hauled in a 1-yard touchdown pass in the Raiders’ 30-24 win over the Buccaneers. It was Penn’s fourth touchdown reception of his career. The offensive line continues to dominate the opposition, as the Raiders have lost a league-low 40 yards to sacks.

Kyler Fackrell, LB, Green Bay Packers – With injuries decimating the Packers’ roster, including star linebacker Clay Matthews, Fackrell’s playing time has seen an uptick in recent weeks. In Sunday’s 33-32 loss to the Falcons, Fackrell saw 19 snaps on defense, though he did not record a stat in the contest.

Marwin Evans, S, Green Bay Packers – Evans again saw the field only through special teams on Sunday, but did receive a vote of confidence from the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay released fellow safety Chris Banjo on Tuesday by reaching an injury settlement. Evans is still listed as third on the depth chart for the strong safety position, though it seems the Packers are more than happy with the special teams play given by the undrafted free agent.

Maurice Alexander, S, St. Louis Rams – The St. Louis Rams held their bye week this past Sunday. Alexander has been an integral part of the Rams’ defense this year, playing on 98.6% of defensive snaps so far.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears – The Bears pulled off a shocking upset of the Vikings on Monday night, winning 20-10. The kicking and punting game were both critical, as the Bears went 2/2 on field goals in the game while Pat O’Donnell averaged 44.4 yards per punt.

Nick Vigil, LB, Cincinnati Bengals – Vigil totaled one tackle on special teams in the Bengals’ 27-27 tie with Dolphins while playing in London. The Bengals now enter their bye week, and while Vigil has played a very sparse role on defense, coordinator Paul Guenther hinted that Vigil and other young players may see more time on the field in the second half of the season as the Bengals look to make a playoff push after a 3-4-1 start to the season.

Kerwynn Williams, RB, Arizona Cardinals – The Cardinals lost an NFC Championship game rematch with the Panthers 30-20 on Sunday. Williams saw the field on special teams, though he did not record a stat in the game. For his career, Williams has 388 rushing yards on 80 carries to his name.

Robert Turbin, RB, Indianapolis Colts – Turbin saw a sizeable uptick in playing time in the Colts’ 30-14 loss to the Chiefs. Turbin played 29 snaps in the game, 12 more than any other game this year. He ran the ball twice for nine yards while also hauling in three receptions for 25 yards. Turbin’s usefulness in the passing game also spreads to his pass blocking abilities, as Pro Football Focus grades him as the ninth-best blocking halfback in the NFL this year.