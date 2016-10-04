Aggies in the NFL week four

Maurice Alexander, S, St. Louis Rams – The surprising Rams are off to a 3-1 start this year, due in large part to a stellar defense. Alexander continued to support that stellar defense on Sunday, as the Rams beat the Cardinals 17-13. Alexander notched five total tackles in the game, and received a defensive grade of 72.8, as graded by profootballfocus.com, good for fourth best among the Rams defense.

Kyler Fackrell, LB, Green Bay Packers – The Packers had their bye week this past Sunday. They play the Giants next week.

Marwin Evans, S, Green Bay Packers – Evans, and Fackrell for that matter, will receive most of their playing time over the remainder of the season on special teams or in place of injured teammates.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears – Scales played eight snaps in Sunday’s 17-14 win over the Lions, serving as the Bears’ long snapper. A key field goal with less than six minutes left in the game gave the Bears a 17-6 lead to seal the game.

Nick Vigil, LB, Cincinnati Bengals – Vigil totaled one tackle in the Bengals’ 22-7 win over the Dolphins on Thursday night. He played 21 snaps in the contest, all on special teams.

Will Davis, CB, Baltimore Ravens – Davis was inactive again for the Ravens during their 28-27 loss to the Raiders. Davis has yet to be active for a game this season, and may only see playing time if injuries occur.

Tyler Larsen, C, Carolina Panthers – Larsen was active for his first game of the season on Sunday, as the Panthers lost 48-33 to the Falcons. Larsen was activated mainly to provide depth. He did not play, however.

Nevin Lawson, CB, Detroit Lions – Lawson recorded seven tackles in the Lions 17-14 loss to the Bears, playing 69 snaps on defense. Playing opposite of budding star Darius Slay in the secondary, Lawson tends to be picked on by opposing quarterbacks. He has struggled to respond so far this season.

Donald Penn, T, Oakland Raiders – In 60 snaps, Penn was again spectacular, as the Raiders offensive line held the Ravens to zero sacks on Derek Carr in their 28-27 win. Of quarterbacks to start all of their team’s games so far, Carr has been sacked the fewest, only twice in four games.

Robert Turbin, RB, Indianapolis Colts – Turbin saw the field for 13 snaps in the Colt’s loss to the Jaguars. He rushed the ball once for two yards, while also making two receptions for three yards in the 30-27 loss.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks – Wagner played 71 snaps in the Seahawks 27-17 win over the Jets. He totaled 11 tackles and a sack on the day, grading out as the second-best defensive player on the Seahawks with a score of 86.5, according to PFF. PFF has rated him as the fifth-best linebacker in the League so far this season.