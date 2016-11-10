Aggies in the NFL week nine

Nevin Lawson, CB, Detroit Lions – Lawson had another stellar day in the Lions secondary, grading out as the best player on the field for the Lions in their 22-16 victory of the Vikings. With Darius Slay out, Lawson again assumed no. 1 corner duties and totaled 4 tackles in the game.

Tyler Larsen, C, Carolina Panthers – With Ryan Kalil injured, Larsen was called up from the practice squad for the Panthers’ 13-10 win over the Rams. Larsen played four snaps on special teams.

Kerwynn Williams, RB, Arizona Cardinals – The Cardinals were on bye this past week. They return to action on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Kyler Fackrell, LB, Green Bay Packers – Fackrell played 13 defensive snaps as the Packers lost to the Colts 31-26. Fackrell filled up his stat sheet in that time, though, tallying three tackles and a pass deflection on the day.

Marwin Evans, S, Green Bay Packers – Evans saw his first defensive snaps in the NFL, playing two snaps in Sunday’s game with the Colts. His involvement with special teams stayed the same. Evans did not record a stat in the game, but with injuries thinning out the Packers’ depth chart and Evans growing more accustomed to the speed of the NFL, these opportunities may continue and even increase.

Will Davis, CB, Baltimore Ravens – Davis was surprisingly waived by the Ravens this past Friday, two days before the Ravens 21-14 win over the Steelers. The Ravens claimed CB Chris Lewis-Harris off of waivers from Cincinnati and cut Davis from the roster to complete the transaction.

Donald Penn, T, Oakland Raiders – The Raiders emerged victorious, and as AFC West leaders, after their 30-20 win over the Broncos. The Raiders ran all over the vaunted Broncos defense, totaling 218 yards rushing on the day. According to Penn after the game, the Raiders ran only two running plays the entire second half as they ‘kept wearing them down with double teams’. The Raiders also only surrendered two sacks for five yards lost in the game as the Raiders’ impeccable O-line won the battle against Von Miller and company.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks – Wagner was all over the field again, tallying 16 tackles as the Seahawks defeated the Bills 31-25 on Sunday night. He also pressured the QB four times in only five attempts. Along with KJ Wright, the two linebackers have formed the most dominant linebackers unit in the NFL, as Pro Football Focus ranks Wright and Wagner as the third- and fourth-best linebackers in the NFL this season.

Nick Vigil, LB, Cincinnati Bengals – The Cincinnati Bengals were on their bye week this past Sunday. They return to action on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants.

Maurice Alexander, S, St. Louis Rams – The Rams lost 13-10 to the Panthers on Sunday, with Alexander playing 64 snaps and recording one tackle in the contest. Some of Alexander’s best play comes near the line of scrimmage, as he ranks as the fourth-best safety in the NFL while in pass rushing situations according to PFF.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears – The Bears held their bye week this past Sunday. They will return to action this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Robert Turbin, RB, Indianapolis Colts – Turbin carried the ball twice for 10 yards while also catching two receptions for another 13 yards in the Colts 31-26 win at Green Bay. Turbin was on the field for 16 snaps on Sunday and is firmly entrenched behind Gore for playing time, though he has so far held off Josh Ferguson and Jordan Todman for the lead backup spot.