Aggies in the NFL week seven

Will Davis, CB, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens lost 24-16 to the Jets on Sunday, though Davis can’t be blamed for it. Davis played five snaps in the contest, but did not record a stat. The secondary is slightly healthier now, but still struggling. Following the Ravens’ bye week, Davis could receive more time at the corner position as the Ravens try to right the ship after a four-game losing streak.

Maurice Alexander, S, St. Louis Rams – Alexander played 56 snaps on Sunday, as the Rams defense held the Giants’ offense in check for much of the day. The effort was not enough, though, as the Rams still lost 17-10. The Rams defense has obviously been the best unit for Los Angeles this year, with the hard-hitting safety duo of Alexander and T.J. McDonald playing an integral part.

Kyler Fackrell, LB, Green Bay Packers – Fackrell did not record a stat in his 10 snaps during the Packers’ 26-10 win over the Bears on Thursday night. Fackrell has played a great rookie season so far, though, with Pro Football Focus grading him out to a 77.8 rating on his 81 snaps this year. For comparison, that 77.8 would have him tied for 34th best in the NFL among edge rushers with James Harrison of the Steelers and Vic Beasley of the Falcons.

Marwin Evans, S, Green Bay Packers – Evans continues to see the playing field only through special teams, though he did deliver a big hit in the time he was given. It remains to be seen how much injuries will affect his playing time or if the Packers are keeping only for special teams purposes.

Donald Penn, T, Oakland Raiders – PFF graded Penn as the best player on the Raider’s offense, and rightfully so. Overall, the vaunted offensive line of the Raiders allowed only one QB hit and six hurries, but no sacks, as the Raiders won easily over the Jaguars 33-16. The line has also been dominant in the run game, as the Raiders average 4.7 yards per rush, good for seventh best in the League.

Nick Vigil, LB, Cincinnati Bengals – Vigil saw the field for one defensive play, but continued to play a role for the team on special teams as the Bengals kept the Cleveland Browns winless with a 31-17 win on Sunday. Vigil did not record a stat on the day, but should be encouraged at seeing the field on defense despite a healthy linebackers unit.

Nevin Lawson, CB, Detroit Lions – Lawson played 83% of the defensive snaps in Detroit’s 20-17 win over Washington, as Lawson totaled 63 snaps on defense and another nine on special teams. Lawson tallied up six tackles on the day, but what was most impressive was Lawson stepping up into the No. 1 corner role after Darius Slay went down with injury.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks – Wagner had himself a day, to say the least. The entire Seahawks’ defense had a day in what resulted in a 6-6 tie with Arizona on Sunday, though Wagner seemed to be all over the field, totaling 13 tackles on the day and an impressive field goal block where he hurdled over the entire offensive line of the Cardinals to make the play.

Robert Turbin, RB, Indianapolis Colts – Turbin had two rushes for three yards, plus a 19-yard reception as the Colts defeated the Titans 34-26. Somewhat surprisingly, Turbin’s biggest impact this year had come in the passing game, as he’s garnered nine recptions for 59 yards on the season.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears – Scales did not have much of an eventful day during the Bears’ 26-10 loss at the hands of the Packers. For a long snapper, though, that’s a pretty good thing.

Kerwynn Williams, RB, Arizona Cardinals – Williams has had an up-and-down season, literally, being signed and cut by the Cardinals several times. He did see the field on Sunday, though, as an injury to Jaron Brown opened a spot on special teams for Williams. However, he was steamrolled by Tanner McEvoy as the Seahawks blocked a punt late in regulation that led to a game-tying field goal.