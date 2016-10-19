Aggies in the NFL week six

Will Davis, CB, Baltimore Ravens – With injuries decimating the Ravens’ secondary once again, Davis saw his first action of the season, playing 49 snaps in the Ravens’ 27-23 loss to the Giants. He came up big in the game, tallying four tackles and an interception on the day.

Maurice Alexander, S, St. Louis Rams – Alexander played 61 snaps on Sunday in the Rams’ 31-28 loss to the Lions, recording one tackle on the day as the secondary struggled to stop the Lions’ passing attack.

Kyler Fackrell, LB, Green Bay Packers – Fackrell played six snaps on defense as the Packers lost 30-16 to the Cowboys. Fackrell tallied one tackle in the game.

Marwin Evans, S, Green Bay Packers – Evans did not record a stat in the Packers’ loss on Sunday. Injuries to to the secondary may give Evans the chance to earn playing time in the coming weeks.

Donald Penn, T, Oakland Raiders – Penn and the Raiders’ offensive line continued their dominance on Sunday, though it was not enough to keep the Raiders from losing 26-10 to the Chiefs. Penn’s value comes a lot from his versatility as Pro Football Focus grades him as the 14th and 15th best tackle in the NFL for run and pass blocking, respectively.

Nick Vigil, LB, Cincinnati Bengals – The Bengals lost 35-17 to the Patriots as Vigil continues to play a role for the Bengals on special teams, though snaps on defense have been hard to come by. The linebacking unit has struggled much through the first six games of the season, though, and partnered with Burfict’s continued questionable behavior, Vigil may yet receive a larger role.

Nevin Lawson, CB, Detroit Lions – Lawson again split time with fellow corner Johnson Bademosi, though he totaled 39 snaps compared to Bademosi’s 16. Lawson totaled two tackles in the contest while also being flagged for another pass interference call, his third of the season.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks – Wagner again had a tremendous game, going for 14 tackles in 67 snaps in the Seahawks 26-24 win over the Falcons on Sunday. As graded by Pro Football Focus, Wagner has been 11th best LB in the NFL while in pass coverage.

Robert Turbin, RB, Indianapolis Colts – Turbin played another 16 snaps on Sunday, rushing for two yards on three attempts while gaining 22 yards on four receptions as the Colts lost 26-23 in overtime to the Texans.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears – The Bears lost 17-16 at home to the Jaguars, with Scales playing as the team’s long snapper. Scales has served well as the Bears’ long snapper throughout the season, though kicker Connor Barth has struggled despite the good play from Scales and holder Pat O’Donnell, going 5-8 on field goals to start the year.

Tyler Larsen, C, Carolina Panthers – Larsen was cut by the Panthers last week but was re-added to the Panthers practice squad. He may be added to the 53-man roster if needed, depending on injuries.