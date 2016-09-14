Aggies look for revenge against Red Wolves

By the numbers

75 — The total number of points the Aggies and Red Wolves were outscored by in their week two matchups. The USC Trojans routed Utah State 45-7 in Los Angeles, while the SEC-powerhouse Auburn Tigers dominated Arkansas State 51-14 at home in Alabama. In total both teams also allowed for 1,128 yards while only gathering 579.

706 — The total yardage that the Tigers were able to rack up against the Red Wolves defense — even when playing 36 freshman. That total is the second-highest in school history for the Tigers, just behind the 712 yards accumulated against Western Carolina in 2013. That mark is also the highest total yardage allowed in Arkansas State football history.

2 — The Aggies allowed for two different Trojan quarterbacks to score two touchdowns through the air. Max Browne found his favorite target, JuJu Smith-Schuster from three yards out and Steven Mitchell from two yards out. True freshman Sam Darnold also found Smith-Schuster later in the game, but scored first on a Deontay Burnett 13-yard catch and run. While Arkansas State QB Chad Voytik has yet to score a touchdown this season, he may find his chance against the Aggies.

14 — Utah State quarterback Kent Myers has utilized 14 different receivers so far this season. Leaders among which are senior tight end Wyatt Houston, with seven receptions for 65 yards and a lone touchdown, Rayshad Lewis, also with seven receptions and 60 yards, Ron’Quavion Tarver, with four catches and 37 yards, and Zach Van Leeuwen with two balls and 27 yards. Myers has proved he can spread the ball wherever needed, to whomever called upon, but has yet to find a target for more than 50 yards in a game.

Key players to watch

Xavier Woodson-Luster, senior LB, ASU —

Woodson-Luster recorded double-digit tackles in each of Arkansas State’s first two games, with a career-tying 14 against Toledo and 10 against Auburn. He has now reached double figures in the tackles column eight times during his career and has 222 tackles to his name. The senior defensive shot caller measures up at 6’1” and weighs in at 201 pounds, but plays well above his measurables. The two time All-Sun Belt player is a thumper in the trenches and is skilled enough in pass coverage.

Christian Booker, junior WR, ASU —

Booker is a junior transfer at receiver and has made an immediate impact for the Red Wolves’ offense, at least tying for the team high in receptions each of the first two games. He hauled in three catches against Toledo before coming back to catch a game-high six passes against Auburn. He led the Red Wolves in receiving yards against the Tigers with 92 to his credit. His nine total catches led the squad, while his 105 yards ranks second.

LaJuan Hunt, junior RB, Tonny Lindsey, junior RB, Justin Hervey, sophomore RB, USU —

With Devante Mays’ availability for Saturday’s game listed as questionable, the other ‘backs in Utah State’s arsenal will need to step up. Leading the team with 237 yards — 143 ahead of the next highest — and three touchdowns, Mays was last spotted sporting crutches and a knee brace. Behind him is the speedster Hervey, who has 94 yards — 80 of which came on a single play against Weber State. Lindsey will most likely split time with Hervey as the “starters” and the junior back has 84 yards under his belt this season.

Dallin Leavitt, junior BS, USU —

Already deemed the vocal leader of the defense by star junior cornerback Jalen Davis before the season, Leavitt now leads the team in tackles headed into week three after putting together a stellar performance against the Trojans. The junior BYU transfer had 15 tackles against the Southern California team after posting six tackles and an interception against the Weber State Wildcats in the season opener. While it’s not always good practice to have a safety leading the team in tackles, Leavitt relishes the opportunity to punish opposing ball carriers whenever he can.

Game Preview

Three weeks into the season and this is the game that really matters — this is when we finally get a glimpse at what kind of a team the Utah State Aggies actually are.

So far we’ve been at the heights of exhilaration against Weber State and at the depths of disappointment against USC — both of which were determined by 45 points.

But this is when it really begins.

Head coach Matt Wells and company are taking on the Arkansas State Red Wolves, a team which back in 2014 won in heartbreaking fashion, 21-14, in overtime. The Wolves are coming off back-to-back losses at the hands of Auburn and their former head coach Gus Malzhan as well as Toledo, both opponents are ranked within the Top 25.

The Sun Belt challenger allowed for a blistering 706 yards of total offense against the SEC-powerhouse team from Alabama, 474 of which came courtesy of Tigers’ running back group. In fact, the Red Wolves allowed for two different rushers to eclipse 100 yards and four were above 50.

With Devante Mays’ status for Saturday’s matchup still up in the air, the Aggies may gameplan for a running back by committee attack. That means calling upon Lajuan Hunt, Justin Hervey and Tonny Lindsey, each of whom may see a share of time behind the starting offensive line. But it will be hard to replace the player who has nearly half of the total yardage on offense this season.

However, against USC the Aggies also showed a willingness to look to the passing game for success. The Aggies dialed up 39 passing plays, 13 more times than they did with the rush, and connected on 25 attempts. Myers finished his day with 204 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the 45-7 loss in Los Angeles.

Myers counterpart at Arkansas State, Chad Voytik has yet to score a touchdown through the air this season, but has taken it in himself twice. The Wolves signal caller has established his two favorite weapons in Christian Booker and Black Mack. Booker fits into the Wes Welker mold at wide receiver. Listed at 5-foot-11-inches and weighing in at 174 pounds, Booker fills the slot role for the Red Wolves. Mack, on the other hand, is a converted tight end with a big frame and plenty of length at 6-foot-3-inches and 245 pounds.

While both teams had a rough go against the SEC and the PAC12, respectively, there were bright spots on defense. For the Aggies, Dallin Leavitt continues to shine and Leki Uasike has burst onto the scene. Leavitt followed up a six tackle performance against Weber State in the season opener with a 15 tackle day against USC. After receiving a scholarship prior to this season, the walk-on linebacker Uasike led the team with nine tackles in his debut and finished with seven against the Trojans. Both will be called upon to prevent an Arkansas State rushing attack headed by Warren Wand.

If the Aggies want a shot at the likes of San Jose State and San Diego State for the Mountain West Championship, Utah State needs to leave the home crowd happy — especially leading into the Mountain West opener next Saturday night at home against Air Force.

Utah State will be under the Friday night lights, with kickoff coming at 7 p.m. MDT.