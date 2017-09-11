AGGIES IN THE NFL: 2017 Week One

As the first week of the National Football League regular season played out, many former Aggies saw the field, some more than others. Here’s how they repped the “A” in this week of NFL action.

THE BEST

Kyler Fackrell (Green Bay Packers)

Fackrell, second on the depth at right outside linebacker for the Packers, logged a tackle against the Seahawks in the winning effort, but was most instrumental in recovering a fumble off a strip-sack by a teammate. The fumble recovery all but secured the win for Green Bay.

Nick Vigil (Cincinnati Bengals)

Despite a disappointing shutout of the Bengals by the Baltimore Ravens, 20-0, Vigil’s performance did not disappoint. The sophomore strongside linebacker started the game and racked up six tackles, assisting on another four. Vigil also defensed a pass and snagged an interception in the loss.

Kerwynn Williams (Arizona Cardinals)

Williams aided in a losing effort to the Detroit Lions, backing up star running back David Johnson with five carries for 10 yards. During the second quarter, Johnson was injured on a play that put the Cardinals at the 3-yard of the Lions, putting the reins in Williams’ hand momentarily. The fourth-year vet did not disappoint, gaining the last three yards on the next play for the Cards’ first touchdown of the game.

THE REST

Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks)

Wagner started at middle linebacker for the Seahawks in the loss to the Packers. The sixth-year vet logged six tackles and assisted on three more and defensed a pass.

Donald Penn (Oakland Raiders)

The ever-durable Penn started at left tackle for the Raiders, something he has done every game in a Raider uniform. Penn’s active streak of consecutive starts now stands at 157 games, one of the longest in the NFL.

Nevin Lawson (Detroit Lions)

Lawson started at cornerback for the Lions and logged three tackles against the Arizona Cardinals. Lawson also batted down a pass in a win for the Lions, 35-23.

Marwin Evans (Green Bay Packers)

Evans, third on the depth chart at strong safety for the Packers, logged a tackle against the Seattle Seahawks in a 17-9 win.

Maurice Alexander (Los Angeles Rams)

Alexander started at strong safety for the Rams and logged two combined tackles (one individual) in a huge win over the Indianapolis Colts, 49-6.

Robert Turbin (Indianapolis Colts)

Turbin, listed second on the running back depth chart, had two carries for seven yards. He also caught a pass, but was dropped for a four-yard loss on the play as the Colts fell to the Rams.

Devante Mays (Green Bay Packers)

Mays is listed as active, fourth on the depth chart at running back, for the Packers. He did not record any stats in the Packers’ win.