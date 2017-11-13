Aggies in the NFL: Week 10

When there are only a handful of players representing the big, blue “A” in the NFL, quiet weeks happen more commonly that uncommonly.

This was not one of those weeks. At all.

Nearly every former Aggie who played this week had a meaningful moment in their game, and in the absence of our current Aggies hitting the field this weekend, these former faithful made up for it in entertainment value.

Marwin Evans (Green Bay Packers)

Evans only had two tackles in the Packers win against the Chicago Bears, 23-16, but one of those could have very well been the difference maker in the game, causing one of the most awkward events in Week 10.

Midway through the second quarter of the game, Chicago’s quarterback Mitch Trubisky dumped off a short screen pass to running back Benny Cunningham. Cunningham took the ball a long way down to the 2 and dove for pylon as he was shoved out of bounds by Evans. After review, it was found that rather than a touchdown, or even a first down, Cunningham had lost hold of the ball as it struck the pylon, resulting in a touchback.

Evans got the credit for a forced fumble, preserving the 10-3 lead. He later had a tackle on special teams.

Kyler Fackrell (Green Bay Packers)

Fackrell also had two tackles in the Packers’ win, one of them on special teams. His only tackle on defense was a 3rd-down stop, bringing down Bears’ Kendall Wright for four yards on third-and-10, forcing a 47-yard field goal that the Bears made.

Nevin Lawson (Detroit Lions)

Boy, oh boy, did Lawson have his time to shine in this one!

Detroit beat the hapless Cleveland Browns, 38-24, and a magnificent play by the starting safety gave the Lions a 17-10 early advantage. From start to finish, it was a beauty. On 2nd-and-10, Lawson made a tackle at the first-down mark on receiver Seth DeValve, stripped the ball, dove on it, got up with it, spun out of a tackle, and raced down the sideline for a mind-blowing 44-yard touchdown.

Lawson finished with three tackles and a QB hit.

Nick Vigil (Cincinnati Bengals)

Vigil led his team in tackles in a 24-20 loss against the Tennessee Titans. The linebacker logged eight tackles, including two third-down stops, and also brought down quarterback Marcus Mariota on a scramble for a short gain.

Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks)

Wagner started at linebacker for the Seahawks in their win over the Arizona Cardinals, 22-16. He led the team in tackles with 11, including a stuff of running back Adrian Peterson for a loss of a yard, part of a defensive stand in the second starter that made the Arizona Cardinals go three-and-out.

Kerwynn Williams (Arizona Cardinals)

Williams served as the primary punt returner for the Cardinals in the above-mentioned loss, catching eight Seattle punts and returning six of them for 61 total yards with a long of 16.