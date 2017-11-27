Aggies in the NFL: Week 12 (Thanksgiving Weekend)

You know what’s better than two thanksgiving dinners?

Kyler Fackrell (Green Bay Packers)

Fackrell played at linebacker for the Packers in the loss and logged two tackles. The first was a third-down stop, taking down a scrambling quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a gain of three on third-and-5.

Tyler Larsen (Carolina Panthers)

Larsen started at center for the Panthers in a 35-27 victory over the New York Jets. The Carolina line surrendered three sacks.

Nevin Lawson (Detroit Lions)

The referees were out to ruin Lawson’s Thanksgiving as the Lions lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 30-23. The safety finished with four tackles, two of them solo. On both of those solo tackles, Lawson nearly made a game-changing play.

Late in the first quarter, Lawson tackled Jerick McKinnon on a 31-yard gain and forced the ball out, but a review of the play ruled that McKinnon was down prior to the fumble. It was actually somewhat fortunate for the Lions, as that fumble had actually been picked up by Minnesota’s Adam Thielen and run in for a touchdown, but the Vikings scored on the next play anyway.

In the last possession of the game, the Vikings attempted a field goal for 25 yards and Detroit’s Darius Slay blocked it. Lawson picked up the ball and ran it back for a potential 77-yard game-tying touchdown, but officials ruled Slay as offside on the kick, negating the touchdown, and Minnesota kneeled the game away.

Donald Penn (Oakland Raiders)

Oakland beat the Broncos, and you bet I’ll be wearing out every article of Raiders apparel that I have this week.

Penn and Co. allowed two sacks, and frankly, one of those came courtesy of Penn getting beat on the end by Shaquil Barrett, who stripped the ball. Nevertheless, the Oakland line otherwise made it possible for Derek Carr to thrive, passing for 254 yards on 18 completions, and facilitated a run offense that netted 104 yards.

Robert Turbin (Indianapolis Colts)

Turbin was a backup running back for the Colts in their loss to the Tennessee Titans, 20-16. He carried the ball three times for three yards and netted 37 yards on four catches.

Nick Vigil (Cincinnati Bengals)

Nick only logged one tackle in the Bengals’ win over the horribly hopeless and destitute Cleveland Browns, 30-16. Later in the first half, Nick twisted his ankle and left the game. After briefly returning in the second half, Nick left the game for good. His status remains to be seen for next week.

Zach Vigil (Washington Redskins)

Zach doubled his tackling total from last week, notching four in a win over the New York Giants, 20-10.

Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks)

Wagner had a day for the Seahawks in their win over the San Francisco 49ers, 24-13. The starting linebacker led the team in tackling with eight, seven of them solo and two of them for a loss. Wagner also had an impressive interception.

On the Niners’ first possession, Wagner recorded a third-down stop. Later, in the second quarter, Wagner ripped the ball away for receiver Trent Taylor for the pick.

Wagner’s two tackles for a loss were, first, a one-yard loss on first down, and second, a seven-yard loss, bringing down running back Carlos Hyde on a backwards catch.

Kerwynn Williams (Arizona Cardinals)

Williams carried the ball three times for eight yards and caught a pass for 10 yards in the Cardinals 27-24 upset of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Williams’ third carry of the day was nearly ruled a fumble recovered by the Jags, but official overturned the ruling, crediting him with a four-yard gain. His only catch of the game was one of the two plays that set up the Cards’ game-winning field goal.

Williams also returned two of three caught punts for 22 yards. His second was a 20-yard return into Jacksonville territory, setting up an Arizona touchdown.

