Aggies in the NFL: Week 13

Sunday came and went. The first real snowstorm of the year came and went. The snow came and….still owes rent. That rhymed. I’m amazing.

It’s been said that “the games they remember are played in December.” Don’t ask me who said it because I saw it on Twitter. Nevertheless, the impact of former Aggies saw an uptick this week.

Kyler Fackrell (Green Bay Packers)

Fackrell played at linebacker for the Packers in an overtime win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 26-20. Fackrell only record two tackles in the game, neither of them particularly impactful.

Early in the second quarter, Tampa Bay was forced to punt on fourth-and-seven, and in flew Fackrell to deflect the punt. Tampa Bay recovered, but it was a turnover on downs to Green Bay at Tampa’s 45-yard line, setting up a touchdown drive for the Packers. Fackrell also record a hit on the quarterback.

Tyler Larsen (Carolina Panthers)

Larsen started at center for the Panthers in their loss to the New Orleans Saints, and the Carolina offensive line allowed two sacks and facilitated 112 rushing yards.

Nevin Lawson (Detroit Lions)

Lawson had four tackles in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, 44-20. The Lions’ defense does not deserve the second line of writing here.

Donald Penn (Oakland Raiders)

Penn started at left tackle for the Raiders in their win over the New York Giants, 24-17. The Oakland offensive line allowed one sack and facilitated 130 rushing yards, not counting an 11-yard loss on a failed punt attempt from Marquette King. The rush offense also got a 10-yard day out of running back Marshawn Lynch. Penn was momentarily injured during the game but returned on the next drive.

Zach Vigil (Washington Redskins)

Zach is doing more and more with each passing week. This week, Zach recorded six tackles in a Thursday loss to the Cowboys, 38-14. One of those was for a loss of one on first down in the second quarter. Zach is currently listed as questionable for next week with an injury to his neck.

Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks)

The ever-reliable Wagner led seattle in tackles in a huge win over the NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles, 24-10, notching 13, nine of them solo, and three for a loss. Wagner also got to Eagles’ receiver Trey Burton and broke up a pass on fourth down to turn it over late in the fourth quarter as Philadelphia was attempting a comeback.

Kerwynn Williams (Arizona Cardinals)

Well, look what we have here?! Kerwynn’s gotten to the front of the line.

Williams started at running back in replacement of the injured Adrian Peterson in their loss to the Los Angeles Rams, 32-16. Williams made good on his first start, carrying the ball 16 times for 97 yards, averaging over six yards per carry.

