Aggies in the NFL: Week 14

As my wife and I prepare to bring our first child into the world in the next month, I have heard that, sentimentality aside, the sight of a baby first emerging from the womb is really not a beautiful sight.

I’m not too worried; it can’t look worse than the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals trying to play football together. Eleven sacks. One touchdown. But I digress…

Here’s how all your active Aggies made an impact in the big leagues.

Kyler Fackrell (Green Bay Packers)

Fackrell played at linebacker for the Packers in their “whew, that could have really embarrassing” win over the Cleveland Browns, 27-21, in overtime.

Sidenote: The Packers’ 14-point comeback and overtime game-winning touchdown happened IN CLEVELAND. In front of CLEVELAND fans. Let’s just all imagine what it’s like to be a fan of the Browns this weekend.

Back to the point, Fackrell made an impact with a little stat sheet, logging three tackles and sacking the Cleveland QB at the line of scrimmage on third down in the first quarter. Fackrell also had a tackle on special teams, bringing down a kick returner at the 20-yard line.

Nevin Lawson (Detroit Lions)

Lawson wasn’t much of a factor in the Lions’ win over the Tampa Buccaneers, 24-21, but he logged one tackle at safety in the third quarter.

Donald Penn (Oakland Raiders)

Penn and the rest of Oakland’s offensive line were hammered as Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr was sacked three times and hit another five times. Although the run game had some life, there was too small a sample size with only 11 rush attempts all game.

Zach Vigil (Washington Redskins)

The 2005-06 West Point Junior High Student Body President Zach Vigil notched nine tackles, more than his last two weeks combined, in a 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles (still having to concentrate not to type San Diego) Chargers.

Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks)

Wagner played most of the game as the Seahawks lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 30-24. After notching three tackles in the first half, the linebacker suffered a hamstring injury in the third quarter and did not return.

Rest up, Bobby boy. I need your health for the sake of newsworthiness.

Kerwynn Williams (Arizona Cardinals)

Williams continues to fill the role of feature back for the Cards, who kicked their way to a win in a hideous game against the Tennessee Titans, 12-7. This game was so butt-ugly that Arizona quarterback Blaine Gabbert was sacked eight times, and THEY STILL WON.

Williams carried the ball 20 times for 78 yards and caught one pass for 15 yards.

ESPN reports that Williams also sustained a rib injury and is questionable to return, which would be the fourth injured running back on the Cardinals’ depth chart.

Another side note: Titans’ QB Marcus Mariota and Gabbert COMBINED for a quarterback rating of 30.1. This game was worthless.

