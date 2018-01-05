Aggies in the NFL: Week 17

The NFL is a hurricane of action, injuries, and rumors, and we are in the eye of the storm.

That eye was just long-lasting enough to let me celebrate the birth of my first child, born at 5:51 a.m. on New Year’s Day. In a fierce competition, the glorious child took second in the race for the first New Year’s baby.

As my new life begins, the NFL season ends for all but one of our former Utah State Aggies. It sucks to know that so many of our favorite sons are on the wrong teams.

Marwin Evans (Green Bay Packers)

Evans has been relegated to special teams with the Green and Gold for several weeks. This week during a 35-11 loss to the Detroit Lions, he made the best of it with three tackles, all on special teams. He also got flagged for unnecessary roughness on a kickoff, placing the Lions on the 41-yard line to start. Detroit scored a touchdown on that drive.

Kyler Fackrell (Green Bay Packers)

Fackrell, the poor man’s playmaker. The kid who makes his plays count.

The sophomore linebacker notched two tackles in the loss to Detroit, but the first for for a loss of two yards, and the second was for no gain.

Tyler Larsen (Carolina Panthers)

Larsen didn’t do much for the Panthers, playing only five snaps on special teams, he deserves a mention here as the only Utah State representative in this season’s playoffs.

Larsen, buddy, can you, like, catch a touchdown or something? Or recover a fumble? Return a kick? I’ll let you decide.

Devante Mays (Green Bay Packers)

Look who saw the field again!

Mays, the rookie running back, took the field in the final drive with a slew of other backups and notched one yard on a single carry. He also caught three passes for a combined zero yards.

Mays has appeared in two games this season, and his combined yards gained are less than the fumble he dropped for three yards.

Hunter Sharp (New York Giants)

When the NFL season began, Sharp was a no-name on the Denver Broncos practice squad. He ended this season in the best way he could have.

Sharp, a rookie wide receiver, caught his first touchdown pass, a 16-yarder from quarterback Eli Manning to spot the Giants a two-score lead in the first quarter of their win over the rival Washington Redskins, 18-10.

Sharp finished with three catches for 29 yards on five targets.

Zach Vigil (Washington Redskins)

Zach closed the Redskins’ season with a tackling spree, leading Washington in their loss to New York with 16 tackles, including a half-tackle for a loss, and a pass deflected.

The tackle for loss came in the third quarter on third down as Vigil assisted in the one-yard push back.

Vigil got far more active in the second half, only having three tackles at halftime. He deflected a short pass in the fourth quarter, forcing a Giants field goal, and had two tackles in a single three-and-out sequence, also in the fourth.

Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks)

Wagner, like the rest of Seattle, ended the season in disappointment as he made a relatively small impact in the Hawks’ 26-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, but let’s focus on the positives.

With a mere three tackles on the stat sheet, Wagner deflected a third-down pass in the first quarter and notched a tackle for a loss of three in the fourth quarter. Let us not forget the most important factor to all fans who are myself.

Two of Wagner’s tackles were on former USU alum Kerwynn Williams.

AGGIE ON AGGIE ACTION!

Kerwynn Williams (Arizona Cardinals)

Williams did some good stuff in the Card’s winning effort, carrying the ball 23 times for 75 yards and hauling in a six-yard catch for a first down.

Williams legs converted two first downs in the Cardinals’ first drive of the game, resulting in a touchdown. He did the same thing again on Arizona’s second touchdown. Overall, Williams, who doesn’t often the ball in the Cards’ third down packages, converted six first downs.

Of course, he also got stuffed by Bobby Wagner.

AGGIE ON AGGIE ACTION!

